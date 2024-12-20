MEXC Exchange
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.23)
The number of new memes on the SOL chain has decreased, but Base remains active
PANews
2024/12/23 10:34
Financing Weekly Report | 18 public financing events; Stablecoin infrastructure company BVNK completes $50 million Series B financing, led by Haun Ventures
The market focuses on AI and stablecoin projects; crypto funds such as Brevan Howard and Galaxy Digital have annual returns far exceeding traditional funds (Financial Times).
PANews
2024/12/23 09:30
Weekly preview | MicroStrategy officially joins the Nasdaq 100 Index; Ethena (ENA) and Cardano (ADA) will unlock tokens worth tens of millions of dollars
In the coming week from December 23rd to December 29th, there are other blockchain news worth your attention.
PANews
2024/12/22 18:52
PA Daily | At least 10 companies are considering adopting MicroStrategy's Bitcoin strategy; the number of NFT buyers this week increased by 92.39% month-on-month, and the transaction volume increased
The decentralized liquidity protocol THORChain released version V3; Wormhole DAO will be launched in the first quarter of next year; the President of El Salvador has increased his daily Bitcoin purchases, with a medium-term goal of purchasing another 20,000 coins; asset management company GraniteShares applied for a cryptocurrency-related leveraged ETF to track companies such as MicroStrategy and Robinhood.
PANews
2024/12/22 17:12
Traditional banks enter Layer 2, Deutsche Bank builds on ZKsync and has tested multiple use cases
Traditional financial institutions have also begun to work on Layer 2. Deutsche Bank is launching a Layer 2 solution based on Ethereum, called Project Dama 2. Its beta version was launched in November and is expected to be officially launched next year after obtaining regulatory approval.
PANews
2024/12/22 16:25
Four top investors debate: The success and failure of the cryptocurrency market in 2024 and the prediction for 2025
Review and outlook of Robot Ventures, Dragonfly and Superstate, BTC may reach $180,000 in 2025.
PANews
2024/12/22 14:29
PA Daily | Crypto “Czar” David Sacks denies shifting from leadership to advisory role; Tether strategically invests $775 million in video sharing platform Rumble
Jump Trading subsidiary Tai Mo Shan agreed to pay approximately US$123 million to settle with the US SEC; Binance Alpha announced the fourth batch of projects; crypto institutions such as Coinbase, Kraken and Ripple donated to Trump's inauguration; Uniswap L2 network Unichain mainnet will be launched early next year.
PANews
2024/12/21 17:20
Viewpoint: The key to NFT's bullish recovery lies in "fresh blood", and signs of recovery have emerged
Azuki researcher Wale believes that the NFT market has shown signs of recovery, but it is still far from its former glory.
PANews
2024/12/21 14:45
PA Daily | The monthly decline of 8 meme coins in the top 500 by market value exceeded 50%; fake news of Usual’s cooperation with DOGE caused USUAL to break through $1.6
Among the top 500 crypto tokens by market value, 10 tokens have fallen by more than 50% in 30 days, 8 of which are Meme coins; the US SEC approved Hashdex to launch the Nasdaq Bitcoin and Ethereum Crypto Index ETF; DuckChain completed a $5 million financing.
PANews
2024/12/20 17:50
A digital explanation of Fartcoin’s road to $1 billion: Institutional early layout may be the driving force, cold fermentation forges the new king of MEME
PANews analyzed Fartcoin’s social media popularity and the top 1,000 coin holding addresses, trying to explain how Fartcoin rose from zero to $1 billion.
PANews
2024/12/20 16:34
