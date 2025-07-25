2025-08-01 Friday

After Pump was crushed by Bonk, high-frequency traders may become the bargaining chip for a comeback?

Author: Blockworks Research Compiled by: TechFlow @bonk_fun and @pumpdotfun are battling for Launchpad dominance. Bonk’s rise over the past month has put it firmly in the Solana Launchpad revenue lead.
NYC Crypto Torture Case Suspects Granted Million Dollar Bail

William Duplessie and John Woeltz, the two suspects behind New York City’s Bitcoin torture plot earlier this summer, were each granted $1 million bail this week on charges tied to the NYC crypto torture case, ABC News reported on Thursday. William Duplessie, John Woeltz, Land Bail in Shock Case According to the July 24 report , Judge Gregory Carro (who is also presiding over the case against supposed UnitedHealthcare assassin Luigi Mangione) granted both Duplessie and Woeltz bail as the case’s evidence review continues. A Manhattan judge has agreed to release on bail two men charged with torturing a man in a luxury SoHo townhouse to obtain his cryptocurrency. https://t.co/QtNfpzB2pz — ABC News (@ABC) July 23, 2025 Duplessie is expected to be confined to a home in Miami, while Woeltz is set to stay at an undetermined location in New York. The alleged crypto criminals , who were initially charged with coercion, assault, and kidnapping last month, will be expected to wear ankle monitors throughout their confinement. NYC Crypto Torture Plot Makes Headlines News of Duplessie and Woeltz’s bail release comes nearly two months after an unnamed 28-year-old victim flagged down a cop while barefoot in the streets of Manhattan’s SoHo neighborhood and claimed he had been held captive for weeks. The duo is alleged to have held and abused the unidentified victim against his will, going as far as binding, shocking, cutting, and threatening the man with a gun in a bid to gain access to his Bitcoin at a luxury townhouse. Both defendants have pleaded not guilty to the charges, claiming that the unidentified victim was allowed to move freely and even partied during his alleged captivity. “Victims of abuse are not always going to act the way we expect them to,” prosecutor Sania Khan said in a recent hearing. Mayor Eric Adams’ name has also been drawn into the scandal, with two officers, both of whom are members of his private security detail, placed on modified duty after driving the victim from the airport to his captors’ home. “Every city employee is expected to follow the law, including our officers, both on and off duty,” the mayor’s office said in a statement. “We are disturbed by these allegations, and as soon as it came to our attention, the officers were placed on modified duty.” A trial date has yet to be set.
Michael Saylor’s Strategy Boosts Bitcoin War Chest With $2B Raise – Bloomberg

Strategy, the corporate entity behind the world’s largest Bitcoin treasury, has expanded its latest preferred stock offering to $2 billion, according to a report from Bloomberg on Thursday. The firm, helmed by executive chairman Michael Saylor, had initially planned to raise $500 million through the offering. The increase comes as investor interest continues to gain exposure to Bitcoin via traditional financial instruments. Strategy Cuts Price of New ‘Stretch’ Preferred Shares as Demand Surges Strategy’s new preferred stock, dubbed “Stretch” (STRC), was first introduced earlier this week , with the company announcing plans to issue 5 million shares at $100 each. The Series A Perpetual Stretch preferred shares are expected to carry an initial 9% dividend. BREAKING: Michael Saylor's STRATEGY plans to raise $2B for Bitcoin purchases, upsizing from $500M. pic.twitter.com/E5q9UggoCq — Bitcoin Archive (@BTC_Archive) July 24, 2025 The Bloomberg report, citing sources familiar with the matter, stated that the shares are now set to be priced at $90 each, slightly below face value. Pricing is expected to take place on Thursday afternoon in New York. Despite the discount, the offering has attracted strong attention, prompting the company to quadruple the size of the sale. The Stretch preferred shares rank senior to some of Strategy’s previous preferred stock classes, including Strike and Stride, but remain junior to the company’s Strife securities and its convertible bonds. The new securities also differ structurally, offering cumulative dividends and an adjustable dividend rate. The rate can be increased monthly at Strategy’s discretion or lowered by a formula tied to interest rate movements, specifically changes in the one-month SOFR. Michael Saylor’s firm has made no secret of how it plans to use the funds raised. The company currently holds 607,770 BTC , valued at approximately $43 billion, consistently directing capital from debt and equity offerings toward increasing its Bitcoin reserves. 📈 Michael Saylor's @Strategy buys 6,220 BTC for $739.8M—now holds 607,770 BTC worth $43.6B. Average price: $71.7K. #Bitcoin #Crypto https://t.co/PAxOuP9dsD — Cryptonews.com (@cryptonews) July 21, 2025 Strategy is working with Morgan Stanley, Barclays, Moelis & Co., and TD Securities to manage the transaction. “Strategy intends to use the net proceeds for purposes including acquiring Bitcoin,” the source told Bloomberg. The Stretch offering marks the fourth preferred equity product from Strategy, following earlier launches of STRD, STRF, and STRK. The firm’s aggressive accumulation strategy continues to draw attention across markets, with this latest move reinforcing its commitment to Bitcoin as a core treasury asset. Strategy Faces Legal Challenge Following Latest Bitcoin-Fueled Raise Strategy and its board are facing a class-action lawsuit following the launch of its new STRC preferred stock offering, designed to raise funds for additional Bitcoin purchases. The lawsuit filed on July 21 in the Delaware Court of Chancery alleges violations of the Delaware General Corporation Law (DGCL) related to recent changes made to the company’s existing Series A Perpetual Strike Preferred Stock, known as STRK. 🚨 ICYMI: @Strategy is facing a class action lawsuit over its proposed preferred stock amendment. Investors are challenging changes they say could dilute existing shareholders or unfairly benefit insiders. pic.twitter.com/oPvkkw9dZb — CryptosRus (@CryptosR_Us) July 24, 2025 The plaintiff, David Dodge, argues that Strategy improperly amended STRK’s terms, specifically its liquidation preference, without a shareholder vote. The lawsuit claims the board breached its fiduciary duties and seeks to invalidate the amendment, correct regulatory filings, and award damages. The case is still in its early stages, and the company has stated that it cannot yet assess the potential financial impact. Despite the legal challenge, Strategy’s stock (MSTR) has remained relatively stable, trading around $413 on Thursday. Shares have gained over 37% year-to-date and 146% over the past 12 months, mirroring Bitcoin’s broader price surge. Strategy added 4225 BTC last week , funded through four at-the-market equity offerings totaling $472.5 million. Its aggressive accumulation strategy has influenced other companies globally.
Kalshi taps Grok as AI wave reaches betting markets

Kalshi is giving traders an AI co-pilot trained on the same data that shapes market-moving narratives: X’s unfiltered — and often problematic — discourse.
ETH core developer testifies in Roman Storm defense as gov’t rests case

After about two weeks of hearing from US government witnesses, Roman Storm’s legal team called Preston Van Loon to the stand to kick off its defense case.
Is this the next big crypto? Why Little Pepe may outperform Ripple in 2025

LILPEPE emerges as a serious challenger to XRP as traders seek high-upside plays in the 2025 crypto bull run. #partnercontent
Strategy expands preferred stock offering to $2b as Bitcoin thesis deepens

According to Bloomberg, Strategy abruptly quadrupled its Series A perpetual preferred stock offering mere hours before pricing, signaling blistering institutional demand.
Bitcoin ETF design enters transition phase as industry rethinks operational foundations

Can the push for in-kind design solve the operational mismatches that have long kept Bitcoin ETFs from functioning like the traditional funds they aim to replicate? Bitcoin ETF giants push for a cleaner crypto swap model Late July 2025 saw…
Celestia reclaims 43 million TIA from Polychain in buyback deal

Celestia has officially taken control of Polychain’s last TIA holdings, setting the stage for a carefully managed redistribution.
Altcoin Season Returns: SHIB Climbs 15%, BONK 140%, and ADA Nears $1

As Bitcoin dominance continues to slide in Q3 2025, traders are shifting focus to altcoins with outsized potential. In this altcoin season , previously dismissed tokens are regaining momentum. Shiba Inu and Bonk represent a renewed wave of meme coin speculation, while Cardano is attracting capital on institutional narratives. Together, the three tokens indicate a market phase driven by a mix of hype, community strength, and real development, where sentiment cycles are moving faster than ever. Shiba Inu: More Than a Meme SHIB is trading at $0.00001367 with a market cap of $8 billion and a 24-hour volume of nearly $462 million. While often still called a meme coin, SHIB has quietly built out an ecosystem. The Shibarium Layer-2 network supports DeFi, NFTs, and dApps. SHIB is also used for gas fees, marking a clear move toward functionality. Recent community DAO proposals and staking integrations have added to its infrastructure. Whale wallets have increased holdings by over 600% in recent weeks, according to CryptoRank. On LunarCrush, SHIB recorded 6,400+ mentions and nearly 350,000 engagements in July. These figures, paired with a 15% monthly gain, suggest that SHIB may be evolving into a hybrid token: part-meme, part-platform. In this cycle, that blend may be what keeps it relevant. Bonk: Taking Over in Altcoin Season BONK is trading at $0.000034 with a $2.76 billion market cap and a 24-hour volume of over $1.6 million. 🧠 Ready to unlock the full power of Cardano indexing? Join our next Dev Office Hours with Satya Ranjan and get hands-on with Yaci Store — the ultimate tool to simplify indexing for both Java and non-Java developers. ↪️ Scroll down for complete event details pic.twitter.com/EwzhGprmdz — Cardano Community (@Cardano) July 24, 2025 BONK Price (Source: CoinMarketCap) The token is now integrated into multiple Solana dApps, including Jupiter and native GameFi applications. Though it began as a meme, BONK’s utility in liquidity provisioning and in-game use cases has grown. Exchange support has expanded, and burn campaigns have supported scarcity narratives. Social activity remains high, with whale wallets rotating in and out, suggesting both speculation and trend-based trading. It has gained nearly 140% in the past 30 days, and despite volatility, BONK appears to be maturing in tandem with Solana’s broader ecosystem rebound. If the altcoin season truly returns in the second half of 2025, BONK could deliver competitive performance. Cardano: Utility Anchored in Narrative ADA is trading at $0.81 with a $29 billion market cap and $2.4 billion in daily volume. 🧠 Ready to unlock the full power of Cardano indexing? Join our next Dev Office Hours with Satya Ranjan and get hands-on with Yaci Store — the ultimate tool to simplify indexing for both Java and non-Java developers. ↪️ Scroll down for complete event details pic.twitter.com/EwzhGprmdz — Cardano Community (@Cardano) July 24, 2025 Cardano’s market position is supported by fundamental upgrades. The Hydra Layer-2 scaling protocol is operational, and the Mithril fast-sync update is now live. Voltaire governance milestones are also progressing, giving token holders greater control. Stablecoin activity is increasing. Djed and USDA are both active, contributing to on-chain liquidity. Unlike meme coins, ADA benefits from long-tail trust, and its current breakout mirrors their trend, showing how retail and institutional flows can align. Altcoin Season: Attention is Allocation SHIB, BONK, and ADA sit at different points on the speculation-to-utility spectrum. But all are benefiting from renewed flows in a fast-rotating market. Meme energy, protocol upgrades, and community activation have all contributed. As altcoin season accelerates, attention is proving to be a proxy for momentum. And for now, these three tokens have it. Retail enthusiasm is rising alongside deeper on-chain activity, suggesting this altseason is no longer limited to quick pumps. Instead, even legacy tokens are evolving under market pressure, blending narrative, utility, and engagement. When volatility returns, SHIB, BONK, and ADA show the different ways tokens can stay relevant. Whether driven by community, use case, or trader momentum, they remain in rotation—at least for now.
