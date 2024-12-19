MEXC Exchange
A quick look at the latest updates of 10 well-known Web3 AI Agents this week
The field of AI Agents is developing at lightning speed. This article reviews the latest developments of Eternal AI, Luna, Fartcoin, Vader, LIMBO and other projects this week.
QUICK
$0.02105
-2.72%
WELL
$0.0001299
-27.83%
AI
$0.1174
-4.00%
PANews
2024/12/20 15:51
A comprehensive interpretation of Fluid: After rebranding, will it become the new king of DeFi?
The project has no venture capital, no marketing hype, no points or gamification, just pure product dominance.
FLUID
$5.5041
-0.08%
HYPE
$37.45
-2.92%
KING
$0.0002136
+2.93%
DEFI
$0.001959
-0.81%
PANews
2024/12/20 14:12
2024 On-chain User Report: Base leads Ethereum in attracting new users, and the DeFi market presents a "winner takes all" trend
Comparison of the seven major blockchains in 2024, insights into the landscape of each chain and trends in 2025 from user data.
MAJOR
$0.15292
-2.34%
DEFI
$0.001959
-0.81%
PANews
2024/12/20 11:30
OSL Trading Time: BTC has fallen back more than 11% from its historical high, and analysts believe it is a short-term fluctuation
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
BTC
$114,089.75
-0.30%
MORE
$0.103
-1.86%
PANews
2024/12/20 10:49
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.20)
Memecoin continues to lose blood, but the speed pass is late but it arrives
MEME
$0.001643
-5.84%
MEMES
$0.00008846
-0.38%
PANews
2024/12/20 10:41
PA Daily | Sophon, Swellchain and Kraken L2 Network Ink are online; Kelp DAO releases KERNEL token economics
Fartcoin (FARTCOIN) broke through $1 to hit a record high; Powell said he is not allowed to own Bitcoin and does not want to change the law; a Binance user survey showed that 23.89% of respondents believed that AI tokens will dominate market growth in 2025.
NOT
$0.001977
-7.27%
KERNEL
$0.22091
-15.27%
DAO
$0.1196
-0.99%
AI
$0.1174
-4.00%
CHANGE
$0.00226691
-2.17%
PANews
2024/12/19 17:37
BTCFi's top project Core completes Fusion upgrade: a detailed explanation of the changes and market opportunities
Recently, Core completed the Fusion upgrade and introduced two innovative products: Core Dual Staking and Core LstBTC. This article will analyze the important changes in this upgrade and explore the institutional adoption trend of BTCFi.
CORE
$0.4754
-2.66%
TOP
$0.000096
--%
BTCFI
$0.0000146
-12.73%
PANews
2024/12/19 17:20
Coinbase Report: Outlook for the entire crypto market in 2025
Covering in-depth research in the crypto space, from altcoins to ETFs, from staking to gaming, and more. 2025 will be a critical year, with breakthroughs and advances likely to help shape the long-term trajectory of the crypto industry in the coming decades.
SPACE
$0.1787
+5.80%
MORE
$0.103
-1.86%
PANews
2024/12/19 16:23
Hong Kong Virtual Asset Exchange has added 4 new members, a quick look at their backgrounds and latest regulatory routes
After OSL Exchange, HashKeyExchange and HKVAX, Hong Kong's licensed virtual asset trading platform (VATP) has welcomed four new members. At the same time, the Hong Kong Securities Regulatory Commission is accelerating the approval process of virtual asset licenses and formulating a clear licensing procedure roadmap to further expand Hong Kong's presence in the Web3 field.
QUICK
$0.02105
-2.72%
CLEAR
$0.03126
-6.15%
VIRTUAL
$1.1748
-3.99%
PANews
2024/12/19 16:01
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.19)
Bao Shifu shorted online, meme blood flowed
SHIFU
$0.0000107
-5.22%
MEME
$0.001643
-5.84%
MEMES
$0.00008846
-0.38%
PANews
2024/12/19 11:12
