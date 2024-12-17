A quick look at Ethena's new stablecoin USDtb: BlackRock BUIDL Fund support may drive a large amount of TradFi funds inflow

On the first day of launch, USDtb's TVL reached $64.5 million. Ethena CEO Guy Young predicts that USDtb's TVL in the first month will reach $500 million to $1 billion. He also said that some TradFi entities, although they have not really touched other cryptocurrencies, currently have considerable exposure to what Ethena is doing.