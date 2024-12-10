Spot auction price hits new high, could Hyperliquid become a new option for listing coins?

Recently, after successfully performing a textbook airdrop, the derivatives DEX Hyperliquid not only achieved impressive performance in many data, but also hit a new high in the spot auction price, further enhancing the platform's market advantage. With such strong data, PANews learned that many projects have already set their sights on listing on Hyperliquid.