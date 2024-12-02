MEXC Exchange
The altcoin season is here! Data analysis of 289 token performances shows that 60% have risen by more than 100%, with public chains and MEME being the hottest
Those former copycat stars who no longer dominate the public opinion market seem to be quietly returning in another way.
PANews
2024/12/04 10:23
PA Daily | Microstrategy spends $1.5 billion to increase its holdings of 15,400 bitcoins; Trump may announce the SEC chairman candidate as early as tomorrow
Magic Eden will open ME token airdrop qualification inquiries on December 4, and TGE is scheduled for December 10; the US government transferred nearly 20,000 bitcoins related to Silk Road to Coinbase Prime this morning, possibly preparing for sale; South Korea's 5060 group accelerated its entry into the crypto market, and bank deposits decreased by 27 trillion won in 5 months.
PANews
2024/12/03 18:33
After buying the most expensive banana and attracting global attention, we talked to Justin Sun
“I think 2025 is indeed a big year. The four-year cycle of the crypto industry is very obvious. Now it is superimposed with Trump’s election and a friendly regulatory environment. But I won’t predict the price, because sometimes the price will exceed your expectations.”
PANews
2024/12/03 18:01
XRP in-depth analysis: from technology to meme coin trading guide
This article will deeply analyze the operating mechanism of XRP Ledger (XRPL), token trading methods, core concepts, and in-depth research directions.
PANews
2024/12/03 13:45
Bitcoin's market share is decreasing. Is the alt season coming? A look at 10 potential projects
Bitcoin dominance is declining, and the alt season may be coming soon. This article sorts out 10 projects that may become the next MATIC from popular narratives, covering RWA, AI, DePIN, games and other fields.
PANews
2024/12/03 13:12
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.3)
Base 24-hour meme new disk has reached 3800
PANews
2024/12/03 11:18
Data interpretation of PNUT's on-chain chips: Robot 22U becomes 2.91 million, creating a 132,000-fold return, some people missed 34 million, and some people raked in 13 million
How did the smart money and the diamond hands grab this golden project? What is the current distribution of chips on the chain? PANews conducted a large amount of data analysis on the top 1,000 holding addresses on the PNUT chain, trying to uncover the secrets of these top chips.
PANews
2024/12/03 10:36
PA Daily | Michael Saylor recommends Microsoft to adopt Bitcoin as a core corporate strategy; four asset management companies plan to launch Bitcoin ETFs with different protection levels
Michael Saylor said he was confident that he could convince Buffett to use Berkshire's $325 billion in cash to buy Bitcoin; the private key of DeBox's operating account was leaked, resulting in a loss of more than 4.87 million BOX and 31 ETH; Pump.fun's revenue dropped 66% due to live broadcast controversy, from a peak of $33 million to $11 million.
PANews
2024/12/02 18:42
Altcoin ETF narrative begins? XRP rises strongly, and demand for crypto ETPs surges in the European and American markets
The price of the old altcoin XRP hit a seven-year high, and its market value surpassed Solana. As the regulatory environment in the United States is expected to become clearer, the demand for crypto ETPs has surged, and more institutions are entering the market to apply for altcoin ETFs.
PANews
2024/12/02 17:04
A new round of airdrops is coming. Multiple factors drive the market sentiment to rebound. These 21 projects may be "big money".
In the bull market atmosphere, many projects have accelerated their pace to launch their own tokens in an attempt to attract more capital and user attention. At the same time, the recent strong performance of crypto projects in multiple sectors has further stimulated investment sentiment. The market's expectations for the "altcoin season" have become stronger, and they have begun to look for potential crypto assets.
PANews
2024/12/02 16:54
