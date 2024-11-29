PA Daily | Base founder reiterated that there is no plan to issue coins; US Bitcoin ETF bought 71,570 bitcoins in November

Musk applied for an injunction to prevent OpenAI from transforming into a for-profit company; 10x Research said that BTC's market share has dropped to 56%, and XRP may surpass SOL to become the third largest cryptocurrency; the US SEC filed a lawsuit against Touzi Capital and its CEO, accusing their crypto mining project of fraud, involving an amount of more than US$115 million.