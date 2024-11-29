MEXC Exchange
Michael Saylor's speech at Microsoft's board of directors: Bitcoin is the best hedge for companies
Michael Saylor gave a 3-minute speech at the Microsoft board of directors, explaining why Bitcoin should be adopted. In the speech, Michael Saylor proposed that Bitcoin represents "digital capital", is the core opportunity of the next wave of technological innovation, and represents the greatest digital transformation in the 21st century.
PANews
2024/12/02 16:12
A paradise for digital nomads, how does TRON expand its crypto footprint through the Thai market?
Thailand has become one of the major hubs for global crypto development and innovation, and an important node for TRON's global expansion.
PANews
2024/12/02 14:20
OSL Trading Moments: XRP hits a 7-year high, BTC’s position as a wealth preservation tool is increasingly consolidated
Daily market key data review and trend analysis, jointly produced by PANews and OSL.
PANews
2024/12/02 11:32
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.12.2)
On-chain heat continues
PANews
2024/12/02 11:12
The largest airdrop of the year? Hyperliquid airdropped $28,500 per person, and the popularity of HYPE brought new gold rush
The price of HYPE has been rising steadily, from an opening price of US$2 on November 29 to a high of US$9.8 on December 1, an increase of nearly 5 times in less than 3 days.
PANews
2024/12/02 10:36
Weekly preview | Ripple plans to issue stablecoin RLUSD; CBOE launches first cash-settled options product related to spot Bitcoin
In the coming week from December 2nd to December 8th, there are other blockchain news worth your attention.
PANews
2024/12/01 19:56
A quick overview of 12 potential projects in the BNB ecosystem
The popularity of BNB Chain continues to rise, attracting the attention of a large number of users and developers. This article will review 12 potential projects in its ecosystem that have not yet issued tokens.
PANews
2024/12/01 18:40
PA Daily | Base founder reiterated that there is no plan to issue coins; US Bitcoin ETF bought 71,570 bitcoins in November
Musk applied for an injunction to prevent OpenAI from transforming into a for-profit company; 10x Research said that BTC's market share has dropped to 56%, and XRP may surpass SOL to become the third largest cryptocurrency; the US SEC filed a lawsuit against Touzi Capital and its CEO, accusing their crypto mining project of fraud, involving an amount of more than US$115 million.
PANews
2024/12/01 17:11
Thinking about Ethereum block builder Titan’s monopoly with Flashbots: How chain abstraction can unlock development opportunities?
Just 2 companies create 90% of Ethereum blocks.
PANews
2024/12/01 15:23
Comparative Analysis: What are the differences between MEME launch platform Clanker and Pump.fun?
Comparison dimensions include business model, revenue, token quantity growth, etc.
PANews
2024/11/29 20:06
Trending News
Superform Foundation established, token economics papers to be released in the coming months
The former SEC chief of staff compared liquidity pledges to the Lehman Brothers incident, and the crypto industry hit back
Crypto markets generally fell, with BTC falling to $113,000 and ETH down 2.43%.
Blur and Blast co-founded Pacman and announced the launch of new products
A user lost $3.05 million by signing a phishing transaction 6 hours ago