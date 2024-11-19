MEXC Exchange
An interview with Finoverse, the organizer of Hong Kong Fintech Week, from 2,500 people to one of the world's largest fintech events
Hong Kong Fintech Week is being organized by Invest Hong Kong and the Financial Services and the Treasury Bureau, and Finoverse.
PANews
2024/11/22 10:22
PA Daily | Trump team considers establishing the first cryptocurrency position in the White House; Bitcoin breaks through $97,000 to set a new record high
MicroStrategy increases issuance of zero-coupon convertible senior notes to $2.6 billion, with part of net proceeds to be used to purchase Bitcoin; total assets of U.S. ETFs that directly invest in Bitcoin exceed $100 billion; Sui blockchain appears to have crashed, with no blocks produced for an hour.
PANews
2024/11/21 18:36
Bitcoin is approaching the $100,000 mark. An inventory of the institutional forces behind more than 2.7 million Bitcoin holdings
In this round of bull market, institutional investors have gradually replaced retail investors as the dominant force in the market. There are 93 entities (ETFs, countries, listed companies and private companies, etc.) around the world that publicly hold more than 2.728 million bitcoins, accounting for nearly 13% of the total supply of bitcoins.
PANews
2024/11/21 16:50
Reflecting on this bull market cycle: Which stage are we in now?
SOL "replaces" ETH and becomes the "successor" token after BTC rises.
PANews
2024/11/21 16:38
The EU starts a stablecoin war: 21 issuers compete, Circle takes the lead, and Tether supports "agents"
MiCA is scheduled to be fully implemented on December 30 this year. Tether faces urgent challenges in this context. As it has not yet obtained a stablecoin issuance license under the MiCA framework, Tether is actively looking for ways to deal with it by investing in emerging projects.
PANews
2024/11/21 11:23
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.21)
Generation Z is on the cutting edge of meme coins
PANews
2024/11/21 10:57
PA Daily | Yao Qian, former director of the Science and Technology Supervision Department of the China Securities Regulatory Commission, was expelled from the party and removed from office for power-f
Shanghai Court: It is not illegal for an individual to simply hold virtual currency; Trump is considering appointing crypto lawyer Teresa Goody Guillén as chairman of the US SEC; stablecoin company Noble completed a $15 million Series A financing round, led by Paradigm.
PANews
2024/11/20 18:46
What makes the decentralized prediction market TrueMarkets different from Vitalik spending 32 ETH to mint NFTs?
Recently, Vitalik spent 32 ETH to buy Patron NFT, which is backed by the decentralized prediction market TrueMarkets, which allows users to predict the outcomes of real-world events.
PANews
2024/11/20 15:45
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.20)
Meme coins collectively pull back
PANews
2024/11/20 11:00
BIO Protocol founder publishes an article to explain DeSci and will launch three projects on Launchpad
We need to fundamentally reshape outdated scientific institutions and processes, accelerate all things biological, and build a global, universally accessible scientific network.
PANews
2024/11/19 21:50
