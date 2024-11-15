PA Daily | Coinbase jumps to the top of the App Store's free financial app list; the total loss of the DEXX hacking incident is close to $20 million

DEXX sent a letter to the hacker, saying that it would not be responsible if the funds were returned within 24 hours, otherwise it would cooperate with the police to take law enforcement action; a trader made a profit of more than 1.6 million US dollars on RIF and URO in 20 days, with a return rate of 1,473 times; MicroStrategy's 26 billion US dollars in Bitcoin reserves exceeds the cash reserves of IBM and Nike.