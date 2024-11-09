PA Daily | Bitcoin is approaching a new high of $80,000; Tether has issued 4 billion USDT on Ethereum in the past three days, most of which flowed into exchanges

MicroStrategy's Bitcoin holdings have generated unrealized profits of over $10 billion; Ethereum's market value surpassed Johnson & Johnson to rank 33rd in the global asset rankings; CryptoPunks and BAYC are the only two NFT series that have continued to rank in the top 10 by monthly average market value since 2022; this week's NFT transaction volume increased by 14.99% month-on-month to US$95.72 million, but the number of buyers fell by more than 90% month-on-month.