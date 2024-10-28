2025-08-06 Wednesday

PA Daily | Consensys lays off 20% of its employees; US Bitcoin spot ETF net asset ratio exceeds 5% for the first time

Musk&#39;s xAI is negotiating a new round of financing at a valuation of $40 billion; dYdX announced the layoff of 35% of its core team members; the US Bitcoin spot ETF had a total net inflow of $870 million yesterday, continuing the net inflow for 5 consecutive days.
PANews2024/10/30 18:53
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.10.30)

The Trump-related transaction storm is coming, $DJT/ $Trump is sweeping the new currency market!
PANews2024/10/30 11:20
PA Daily｜Alchemy Pay will launch the L1 blockchain Alchemy Chain; MicroStrategy&#39;s Bitcoin holdings have made a floating profit of more than US$8 billion

The Trump family&#39;s crypto project WLFI plans to issue stablecoins; Sequoia Capital will earn more than $100 million from Stripe&#39;s acquisition of Bridge; 59.08% of the GRASS airdrop tokens (approximately 46,247,326 tokens) have been claimed by users, involving 739,285 addresses.
PANews2024/10/29 18:46
Crypto Industry Recruitment Research Report: DeFi job seekers increase, and marketing positions grow in the Asia-Pacific region

Talent recruitment is tied to the U.S. election cycle. Trump’s pro-crypto stance and Harris’ evolving attitude have sparked heated discussions, which could drive market-related (GTM) job recruitment.
PANews2024/10/29 17:23
Crypto 2025 Prediction: RWA will increase at least 3 times, 95% of memes will go directly to zero

The clock of 2024 has entered the last quarter, and the crypto community has begun to look forward to the arrival of 2025. After all, the general consensus is that we will have the opportunity of a bull market in 2025. Crypto opinion leader Defi_Warhol took the lead in sharing his predictions for 2025.
PANews2024/10/29 16:50
Looking for aliens, raising bison, and the science of longevity, Cardano&#39;s founder has become an alternative patron in the crypto community

Charles Hoskinson is keen on injecting himself with stem cells and investing in glow-in-the-dark plants.
PANews2024/10/29 14:36
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.10.29)

One picture to understand the popularity distribution of Meme section
PANews2024/10/29 12:02
PA Daily｜HKEX to launch virtual asset index series; Robinhood launches US election prediction contract

The Hong Kong government plans to launch a virtual asset custody licensing system next year; Japanese listed company Metaplanet increased its holdings by 156.78 bitcoins; Tether introduced the USDT stablecoin into the Aptos network, becoming the first stablecoin to run on the Move chain.
PANews2024/10/28 19:30
The Ethena team is facing a &quot;credibility&quot; crisis. Is the use of 180 million ENA to earn Sats intended to dilute rewards?

Does Ethereum’s stablecoin synthetic dollar project Ethena have a “criminal record”?
PANews2024/10/28 16:27
ai16z was named by a16z partner and became popular. The issuing platform behind it, daos.fun, focuses on DAO venture capital for the MEME market.

In the past two days, the MEME coin ai16z, which was &quot;named&quot; by a partner of the well-known crypto venture capital a16z, has become popular. Its soaring market value has not only attracted the attention of many Degens, but also made the DAO fundraising platform daos.fun behind it a focus of heated discussion and widespread participation. This is another MEME track incubation product of Alliance DAO after Pump.fun and Moonshot.
PANews2024/10/28 15:51

