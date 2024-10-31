MEXC Exchange
PA Daily | 21Shares submits XRP ETF application to the US SEC; the US government intends to recover $13.25 million in political donations from former FTX executives
The developer of the MAYC knockoff Mutant Ape Planet was spared from jail because the buyer's actual loss could not be determined; DWF Labs co-founder considered taking further legal action against Eugene Ng; The whale who bet $38 million on Trump's victory said he had no political purpose and was only doing it to make money.
PANews
2024/11/02 17:16
Research: Performance of Coin Listings of Top Five Exchanges, including Binance and OKX, in the First Three Quarters
The average return rate of the five major exchanges, Binance, OKX, Bitget, KuCoin and Bybit, was negative.
PANews
2024/11/02 14:51
PA Daily｜Paxos and DBS Bank cooperate to launch USDG stablecoin; Tether's third-quarter net profit was US$2.5 billion
MicroStrategy's market value surpassed Coinbase; Immutable received the Wells Notice from the US SEC; bitSmiley announced token economics; Ellipsis Labs completed a new round of financing of US$21 million to launch the L2 blockchain Atlas.
PANews
2024/11/01 19:08
A look at the 11 new startups incubated by Alliance, the incubator of Pump.fun
Covering global payments, DeFi, DePIN, AI and other fields.
PANews
2024/11/01 15:00
Bitcoin interest index rankings of countries around the world: 7 of the top 10 are European countries
The total number of Bitcoin-related queries worldwide is close to 77 million per month, with direct searches for “Bitcoin” approaching 10 million.
PANews
2024/11/01 14:38
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.1)
Dramas on the chain are staged one after another
PANews
2024/11/01 11:06
CZ shares the full text of his first public sharing after his return: life in prison, market views and future plans
CZ, who has not been seen for a long time, took the stage at Binance Blockchain Week 2024. He talked about his life in prison for 4 months. He did not suffer any physical harm, most of his cellmates were friendly, and the prison guards even asked him to recommend cryptocurrencies.
PANews
2024/10/31 22:19
On-chain investigation MrBeast: How did the "world's number one internet celebrity" with 300 million fans make more than $20 million by promoting tokens?
According to Loock Advising, MrBeast has a long history of insider trading, misleading investors and using his influence to promote tokens, which he then dumped on the market.
PANews
2024/10/31 20:35
OP Stack camp welcomes many star projects, Superchain has nearly 40 members, and many of them receive luxurious subsidies
In the past few months, more and more crypto projects have entered the L2 track, among which the technical solution OP Stack has frequently appeared, especially the addition of some star projects, which has attracted much attention from the market. While the OP Stack ecosystem is accelerating its expansion, the scale and activity of the Superchain ecosystem are also increasing significantly, which is inseparable from the generous subsidy policy of OP Mainnet. However, at present, the income contributed by most Superchains is still relatively limited, and at this stage it mainly relies on the Base chain under Coinbase.
PANews
2024/10/31 19:18
PA Daily | MicroStrategy plans to raise $42 billion to buy more Bitcoin; Meta's metaverse division lost $4.4 billion in Q3
Reddit sold most of its Bitcoin and Ethereum holdings in the third quarter; Robinhood's Q3 cryptocurrency trading volume increased to $14.4 billion; Coinbase reported Q3 results that were lower than expected and subsequently announced a $1 billion stock repurchase plan.
PANews
2024/10/31 18:43
Trending News
Stride: Staking business remains normal, and will explore new revenue-generating product lines outside the Cosmos ecosystem
ZOOZ Completes First Round of $5 Million Private Equity Funding, Plans to Use 95% of Funds in Bitcoin Reserves
Glassnode: Rare Movements of 7-10 Year-Old Addresses Drive Bitcoin Profits to Over $1 Billion
Clearing firm Marex integrates JPMorgan’s blockchain settlement system Kinexys
Ethereum's on-chain transaction volume reached $238 billion in July, the highest since December 2021