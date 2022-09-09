MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-07 Thursday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 is coming back stronger than ever to HCMC this June 2023
BUIDL VIETNAM 2023 will be held at Hong Bang International University, Ho Chi Minh City on June 16-17, 2023.
CITY
$0,9546
+0,96%
EVER
$0,00932
+0,21%
JUNE
$0,1002
-26,86%
Share
PANews
2023/05/11 13:45
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei
Ethereum founder Vitalik Buterin will be the keynote speaker sharing the latest technology in blockchain and is expected to attract over 800 participants.Internationally Renowned Teams Tenderly and Nethermind to Lead Cutting-Edge Technical Workshops.
EDGE
$0,20725
+6,09%
Share
PANews
2023/04/06 12:01
WOW Summit Partners with Hong Kong Sevens: Five Memorable Days of Web3, Sports, and Excitement!
WOW Summit Hong Kong 2023 is a premium Web3-focused event and a part of the WOW global series.
SUMMIT
$0,00008
-0,99%
PART
$0,1796
+0,16%
Share
PANews
2023/03/17 12:05
Web3 Infrastructure Upgrade: BNB Greenfield Boosts Data Monetization through Decentralized Storage
“If we see data as the petroleum of the digital era, then BNB Greenfield is the Saudi Aramco, providing a series of upstream services including exploration, production, refining and transportation, and downstream companies can further utilize its product for sales or reproduction.”
BNB
$777,32
+1,87%
ERA
$1,0033
+6,12%
Share
PANews
2023/02/10 12:00
KUNGFUVERSE released the first NFT collection KUNGFU BEASTS
Celebrating the legacy and spirit of Kung Fu, the KUNGFUVERSE connects real life experiences with Web3, enabling new ways for you to become your true self.
REAL
$0,05075
+2,29%
LIFE
$0,00004764
+0,23%
NFT
$0,0000004713
-0,65%
Share
PANews
2022/11/17 17:12
Hurun Report America U30 Summit 2022
The Hurun America U30 Summit 2022 will be a full day of knowledge, recognition, and celebration of America’s best and upcoming Companies, Venture Capitals, and Entrepreneurs.
SUMMIT
$0,00008
-0,99%
AMERICA
$0,0002941
-2,45%
Share
PANews
2022/10/25 11:22
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Exclusively Unveils NFT Assets Valued Over US$100 Million
Immersive, first-of-its-kind OP3N WHALE NFT Exhibition showcases works presented to the public for the very first time.
NFT
$0,0000004713
-0,65%
Share
PANews
2022/09/23 10:38
Carlita, DJ Tennis, and Calamar Crew to Headline AFTER 2049, the Official Closing Event for Asia’s Largest Web3 Conference
AFTER 2049 will be taking over the rooftop of Singapore’s iconic Marina Bay Sands
Share
PANews
2022/09/19 10:00
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List
Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
LAUNCH
$0,000000000000000000006
-99,99%
CAP
$0,07105
-0,68%
NFT
$0,0000004713
-0,65%
Share
PANews
2022/09/15 16:00
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference
The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
ZEBU
$0,0000335
-0,91%
TALENT
$0,007928
-2,08%
WELL
$0,000131
+0,76%
SECOND
$0,0000113
-4,23%
SPACE
$0,1667
-1,94%
Share
PANews
2022/09/09 10:36
Trending News
More
AguilaTrades once again spent 4.6 million USDC leverage to open $98 million in BTC and ETH long positions
WLFI launches USD1 points program to reward stablecoin users
INFINIT: IN airdrop claims will open today at 18:00 for a period of one month
AML Bitcoin founder sentenced to 7 years in prison for multi-million dollar cryptocurrency fraud and money laundering
China's central bank will conduct 700 billion yuan of reverse repurchase operations