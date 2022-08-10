MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-08 Friday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event
As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry.
FORM
$3.9264
+4.18%
BLUE
$0.07651
+1.08%
FORWARD
$0.0000806
-1.34%
Share
PANews
2022/08/31 11:22
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
The conference’s Singapore debut is expected to be its largest and the first major in-person crypto conference in the region.
MAJOR
$0.16603
+1.55%
Share
PANews
2022/08/18 10:37
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem
A unique opportunity to hear from world-leading industry players and learn about Hong Kong’s thriving startup ecosystem
LEARN
$0.02137
+0.47%
STARTUP
$0.017589
+3.94%
Share
PANews
2022/08/10 11:16
Trending News
More
Trump signs executive order to halt unfair treatment of crypto industry by cutting off banking services
BSC Foundation acquires CAKE, LISTA and MOOLAH
Union Jack Oil eyes Bitcoin as a backdoor to unlock West Newton gas
Base's L2 capital game: "plundering" Ethereum liquidity, triple increase in resources, technology and ecology
SDNY U.S. Attorney Jay Clayton Issues Statement On Roman Storm Conviction