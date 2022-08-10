MEXC Exchange
PANews and NFTScan Jointly Launch Top50 NFT Collection Global List
Since the birth of NFT, the overall market has taken shape. PANews and NFTScan have jointly launched the list of the 50 most influential NFT projects by comprehensively considering market cap, transaction volume and popularity of NFT projects in the Ethereum ecosystem.
PANews
2022/09/15 16:00
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference
The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
PANews
2022/09/09 10:36
Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event
As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry.
PANews
2022/08/31 11:22
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
The conference’s Singapore debut is expected to be its largest and the first major in-person crypto conference in the region.
PANews
2022/08/18 10:37
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem
A unique opportunity to hear from world-leading industry players and learn about Hong Kong’s thriving startup ecosystem
PANews
2022/08/10 11:16
Trending News
Coinbase user data was stolen and blackmailed for $20 million. Social attacks have become the norm
Why is China's ban so persistent? A 10-year look back at the evolution of fake news in the crypto market
MyStonks Completes U.S. Security Token Offering (STO) Registration, Ushering in a New Era of Digital Securities Compliance
Which trading tool is best for both bull and bear markets? An in-depth analysis of the winners and losers of TG, AI agents, and DEX/CEX trading robots
SBI denies filing Bitcoin-XRP dual ETF application