Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
The conference’s Singapore debut is expected to be its largest and the first major in-person crypto conference in the region.
PANews
2022/08/18 10:37
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem
A unique opportunity to hear from world-leading industry players and learn about Hong Kong’s thriving startup ecosystem
PANews
2022/08/10 11:16
16 billion login credentials for Apple, Google and other services leaked, which may affect cryptocurrency holders
UAE Establishes Unified Regulatory Framework for Virtual Assets Through SCA and VARA Agreement
Nansen brings Metis Andromeda’s onchain activity into clear view
A whale purchased 1,390 WETH and deposited it into Aave. It then borrowed 52.83 WBTC and exchanged them for 1,539 WETH.
A whale bought 2000.74 ETH and 11.06 WBTC 1 hour ago, with a total value of 6.01 million US dollars