MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-10 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem
A unique opportunity to hear from world-leading industry players and learn about Hong Kong’s thriving startup ecosystem
LEARN
$0.02131
+0.99%
STARTUP
$0.020693
+11.25%
Share
PANews
2022/08/10 11:16
Trending News
More
NFT transaction volume fell 11% month-on-month to $134.9 million in the past seven days, with both buyers and sellers falling by about 90%.
A certain address has accumulated 2 million PROVE in the past three days, and has now made a profit of $873,000.
Blackrock Clarifies XRP ETF Stance as Traders Double Down on Approval Odds
XRP and Ripple Shares Anchor Vivopower’s Breakthrough Dual-Asset Strategy
El Salvador has increased its holdings by 8 BTC in the past 7 days, bringing its total holdings to 6263.18.