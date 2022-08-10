MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-10 Sunday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem
A unique opportunity to hear from world-leading industry players and learn about Hong Kong’s thriving startup ecosystem
LEARN
$0.02125
-0.28%
STARTUP
$0.019922
+10.66%
Share
PANews
2022/08/10 11:16
Trending News
More
Biometric ID Platform Humanity Protocol Launches Mainnet, Enhancing Privacy-First Digital Identity
Huajian Medical launches "Global Enhanced Ethereum (ETH) Vault" strategy
AguilaTrades, a whale, has a floating profit of $34,000 on its ETH short position.
AguilaTrades increased its ETH short position with 25x leverage, with a notional value of $83.7 million.
Ethereum Co-founder: Fund Management Companies May Push ETH Market Cap to Surpass BTC Within a Year