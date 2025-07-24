2025-08-01 Friday

European investment app Lightyear completes $23 million in funding and plans to launch its own crypto product

European investment app Lightyear completes $23 million in funding and plans to launch its own crypto product

PANews reported on July 24 that according to CNBC, European investment application Lightyear announced the completion of a new round of financing of US$23 million, led by NordicNinja and followed
PANews 2025/07/24
PUMP crashes 20% as Pump.fun founder says airdrop not coming soon, legal pressure mounts

PUMP crashes 20% as Pump.fun founder says airdrop not coming soon, legal pressure mounts

PUMP, the native token of meme coin launchpad Pump.fun, fell sharply on Thursday, July 24 after its founder said an airdrop was not coming soon and legal challenges intensified. The token declined 17% from a local high of $0.00369 to…
Crypto.news 2025/07/24
Yuga Labs' $9m judgment overturned in Bored Ape copycat case

Yuga Labs’ $9m judgment overturned in Bored Ape copycat case

In a sudden turn of events, non-fungible token giant Yuga Labs has lost a $9 million judgment after a U.S. appeals court ordered a trial in its lawsuit against the creators of a contested NFT collection accused of copying Bored…
Crypto.news 2025/07/24
Zircuit launches Hyperliquid for AI Trading, an AI engine that supports real-time cross-chain crypto trading

Zircuit launches Hyperliquid for AI Trading, an AI engine that supports real-time cross-chain crypto trading

PANews reported on July 24 that according to official news, Zircuit announced the launch of "Hyperliquid for AI Trading", an AI engine that supports real-time cross-chain crypto trading, with one-click
PANews 2025/07/24
KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand

KeyCorp CEO: If customers have demand for cryptocurrency, we will provide corresponding services to meet this demand

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph, the CEO of KeyCorp Bank, which has an asset size of US$185 billion, said, "As long as our customers have demand
PANews 2025/07/24
PUMP Crashes 14% Below ICO Price After Founder Rules Out Airdrop

PUMP Crashes 14% Below ICO Price After Founder Rules Out Airdrop

PUMP, the native token of Pump.Fun, dropped over 14% in 24 hours after founder Alon Cohen confirmed that there is no immediate token airdrop. During a live with Michael “ThreadGuy” Jerome, Alon noted that the PUMP airdrop “is not going to be taking place in the immediate future.” He added that the team will inform investors of any details or timelines once they become available. Allon speaks about the pumpfun airdrop live on threadguy stream, "We want to reward OG pumpfun users" pic.twitter.com/gdfE7H4oRV — ً (@0xsyste) July 23, 2025 Alon noted that the company aims to reward the community that helped build a platform with the airdrop. “We want to make sure that it is a meaningful airdrop and it is executed well,” Alon said. “We’re actually focusing on bringing back a lot of that attention and hype to our ecosystem. That being said, the airdrop is not going to be taking place in the immediate future.” The memecoin launchpad initially priced its token at $0.004 during its ICO, representing 12.5% of the total 1 trillion supply. PUMP hit its all-time high (ATH) on the first day of trading, July 16, at $0.0068. Since then, the token has dropped by roughly 50%. PUMP Downward Scenario – What Can Investors Expect? According to the founder, the platform prioritizes long-term development over short-term incentives, emphasizing fair airdrop launch protocols. However, declining user activity has raised questions about the short-term Pump.Fun price prediction, considering PUMP’s distribution and current trading volumes. As a result, the token plummeted more than 40% in the last 7 days, according to CoinMarketCap data . The overall market cap of the token is down 14% and it is currently trading at $0.0031 at press time. Further, Lookonchain revealed that Jeffrey Huang, commonly known as Machi Big Brother, has added more to his PUMP long position, despite the token’s steep decline. His long position has been down over $5.8 million. As $PUMP keeps dropping, Machi Big Brother( @machibigbrother )'s $PUMP long position is now down over $5.8M, but he is still doubling down and adding more to his $PUMP long positions. https://t.co/T0DJNDGd53 pic.twitter.com/w3aDcxxCgD — Lookonchain (@lookonchain) July 24, 2025 Besides, 2 wallets linked to private sale investors sold more than 1.2 billion PUMP at $0.003 in the past two hours. This has resulted in a loss of $1.19 million. https://x.com/lookonchain/status/1948189406244012305 The PUMP token’s value is now likely to be driven by the platform’s core utility rather than airdrop-driven hype. In the immediate term, PUMP holders should anticipate market volatility as investors adjust to the revised n
CryptoNews 2025/07/24
Solana prepares to increase block limit to 100 million CUs via SIMD-0286

Solana prepares to increase block limit to 100 million CUs via SIMD-0286

PANews reported on July 24 that according to Cointelegraph, Solana is preparing to achieve another major capacity increase through SIMD-0286, proposing to increase the block limit from 6,000 CUs to
PANews 2025/07/24
Renzo Protocol has adopted an Ethereum reserve strategy and currently holds 1,050 ETH

Renzo Protocol has adopted an Ethereum reserve strategy and currently holds 1,050 ETH

According to PANews on July 24, the re-staking and yield strategy protocol Renzo Protocol has joined the ranks of institutions adopting the Ethereum reserve strategy. Data shows that the protocol
PANews 2025/07/24
Legendary investor Dan Tapiero: All in on crypto, Bitcoin aims for $1 million

Legendary investor Dan Tapiero: All in on crypto, Bitcoin aims for $1 million

Interview guest: Dan Tapiero, American macro investor and founder of 50T Podcast source: When Shift Happens Air Date: Jul 10, 2025 Organized by: BitpushNews Preface: In the ever-changing financial world,
PANews 2025/07/24
Stablecoin Giant Tether Rekindles Plans to Break Into US Market: Report

Stablecoin Giant Tether Rekindles Plans to Break Into US Market: Report

Tether is laying the groundwork for a fresh push into the US, spurred by a major shift in the country’s regulatory climate. CEO Paolo Ardoino told Bloomberg in an interview Wednesday that the company is moving ahead with its domestic strategy, following last week’s signing of landmark stablecoin legislation by US President Donald Trump. The so-called GENIUS Act is expected to expand the role of stablecoins in global finance, potentially allowing banks, card networks and tech firms to issue their own digital tokens. “We are well in progress of establishing our US domestic strategy,” Ardoino told Bloomberg. “It’s going to be focused on the US institutional markets, providing an efficient stablecoin for payments but also for interbank settlements and trading.” The passage of landmark US crypto legislation signed into law last week by President Donald Trump is prompting the world’s largest issuer of stablecoins to make plans to do business in the US again https://t.co/9xig1dihLB — Bloomberg (@business) July 23, 2025 Tether Shakes Off Past Scrutiny as USDT Circulation Surges His announcement signals a notable reversal for Tether, which has kept its operations largely offshore since 2021, when it paid nearly $60m to settle allegations with US regulators . The company was barred from operating in New York after the attorney general’s office accused it of making false claims about its reserves. The Commodity Futures Trading Commission also fined Tether for misleading the public about how well its stablecoin was backed. Despite the regulatory setbacks, Tether’s USDT token has remained dominant globally, with more than $162b in circulation. That figure is up 18% since the start of the year. Its closest rival, USDC issued by Circle Internet Group, has a circulating supply of around $64.7b. Tether Rejects IPO Route Even as Circle’s Stock Soars Tether’s renewed focus on the US comes as competition heats up. Circle, which went public in June , has seen its stock surge over 500% since its debut. Tether, however, has no plans to follow suit. “In general we are not interested in becoming a public company,” Ardoino said. The new legislation appears to be opening doors that were previously shut. Ardoino, along with other crypto executives, attended the White House bill signing. The law could, for the first time, help normalize stablecoin usage, both in crypto trading and across mainstream financial infrastructure. Tether has long been under fire for a lack of transparency, particularly regarding its reserves. Audits, promised for years, have yet to materialize. But Ardoino said the company has been in contact with auditing firms in recent weeks. As it re-engages with the US, Tether looks committed to its primary strategy of leading in emerging markets. Ardoino said that these regions are a key priority, where the company believes it maintains a strong advantage over competitors. “This is something that Tether has done incredibly well for the past 10 years,” he said. “We have a better technology, we have a much better understanding of this market than anyone else.”
CryptoNews 2025/07/24

Meteora has opened the first quarter points query

In the past 24 hours, the total network contract liquidation was US$385 million, mainly due to the short position

World’s iris-scanner builder secures $5.5m in seed funding round

Data: Bitcoin whales have accumulated 1% of the total circulating supply of Bitcoin in the past four months

Analysis: US core PCE inflation picks up in June, adding uncertainty to the Fed's September rate cut outlook