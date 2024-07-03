MEXC Exchange
Interview with Bybit COO Helen: An atypical exchange executive, navigating global risks and challenges
Helen shared her own story about Bybit’s listing and cooperation strategies, which are of concern to the market. She also talked about her experience in transitioning from traditional industries to global management in the crypto field, as well as her unique challenges as a female executive and advice for female practitioners.
PANews
2024/10/23 20:52
PA Daily | Vitalik published an article detailing the key goals of Ethereum’s The Verge stage; the US SEC includes cryptocurrency in the 2025 review focus list
The Nigerian government dropped the charges against Binance executives; Arkham data showed that the 11,509 BTC held by Tesla were not sold; U.S. SEC Chairman Gary Gensler congratulated the 16th anniversary of the Bitcoin white paper and reiterated the SEC's law enforcement and regulatory guidelines.
PANews
2024/10/23 18:51
MEME coin AI trading master terminal of fun becomes popular: Hold on to one thing, my 100% winning rate depends on harvesting followers
According to PANews’ investigation, the reason why the terminal of fun robot has such a brilliant record is not because of the AI’s powerful investment skills, but entirely due to the contributions of the copycat players.
PANews
2024/10/23 09:55
Research report on the growth potential of tokenized real estate projects: catalysts for the RWA track, blockchain technology adoption and cases
This research report uses the recent cooperation between Propy and the decentralized oracle network Chainlink on the integration of Automation as an example to deeply analyze the trend of tokenized real estate and its growth potential.
PANews
2024/10/15 14:00
Exclusive interview with Flare founder Hugo Philion: How to use "blockchain of data" to promote mass adoption?
The TVL of data-centric Layer1 blockchain Flare has recently climbed to $16.85 million, a record high. Hugo Philion, co-founder and CEO of Flare, shared with PANews the driving force behind the TVL achievement, why Flare's slogan changed from "scalable smart contract platform" to "blockchain for data", and the problems facing oracles at this stage.
PANews
2024/10/04 19:30
10,000-word investigation: How North Korea infiltrates the cryptocurrency industry
A CoinDesk investigation has found that more than a dozen blockchain companies have unwittingly hired undercover IT workers from North Korea, creating cybersecurity and legal risks.
PANews
2024/10/03 10:10
Interpreting the current status of Solana’s liquidity pledge development: The top three LST protocols hold 72% of the market, and Jito’s offensive is rapid and the data is impressive
Recently, Solana's liquidity staking track has been gaining momentum, especially Jito's overtaking. This article analyzes Solana's development status in the liquidity staking track from a data perspective.
PANews
2024/07/30 17:39
DOGE prototype owner's new favorite "Neiro" is popular: multiple MEMEs with the same name have received hundreds of millions of funds, and unauthorized "protests" have been made
Recently, Kabosu's owner announced that he had adopted a rescue dog named "neiro" and quickly became a hot MEME hype target. In the general decline of many MEME coins, multiple neiro coins with the same name have achieved daily trading volume of hundreds of millions of dollars in one fell swoop, and "smart money" has made a lot of money. However, this FOMO phenomenon has also caused "protests" from Kabosu's owner.
PANews
2024/07/29 14:18
A digital reading of the MEME dispute: Ethereum has achieved a higher value consensus, and seizing the hotspot has become the traffic password of Solana
This article compares the market performance of top and popular MEME projects on Ethereum and Solana and finds that Ethereum, as the birthplace of early MEME, has gained a higher market share and recognition due to its more solid funding and user base, and the diversity of MEME types makes it easier to meet the needs of different players; while MEME on Solana is good at quickly using hot spots to capture traffic, while showing stronger price explosiveness and capital attractiveness.
PANews
2024/07/17 16:03
Exclusive interview with Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain: How the innovative PoL public chain solves the liquidity problem and may be launched in a few months
Recently, PANews interviewed Smokey The Bera, co-founder of Berachain, to unravel the background of the establishment of this anonymous project, Berachain's PoL mechanism, the latest developments, and answered widely concerned topics such as airdrop expectations and new opportunities in the DeFi field.
PANews
2024/07/03 13:00
