MEXC Exchange
/
Crypto News
/
2025-08-16 Saturday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Dancing Seahorse joins the party as headline sponsor for Zebu Live; London’s leading Web3 conference
The second annual two day conference will bring together some of the brightest speakers in the Web3 industry, as well as showcase the talent and innovation that is taking place in the nascent Web3 space.
TALENT
$0.009178
-6.25%
WELL
$0.0001303
-0.76%
SECOND
$0.0000076
--%
SPACE
$0.1571
+5.08%
Share
PANews
2022/09/09 10:36
Cudos And Blue Marble Partner With Zebu Live To Make The Web3 Conference A Certified Carbon Neutral Event
As an exhibit of the prowess within the crypto world, Zebu Live is committed to demonstrating its commitment to sustainability and its intention to form an active voice that drives forward a message of greater sustainability within the crypto industry.
FORM
$3.7609
-0.89%
BLUE
$0.07896
+2.21%
FORWARD
$0.0001186
-0.08%
Share
PANews
2022/08/31 11:22
Asia’s Largest Web3 Event TOKEN2049 Hits 200 Sponsor Milestone, Announces New Headline Speakers
The conference’s Singapore debut is expected to be its largest and the first major in-person crypto conference in the region.
MAJOR
$0.16187
-2.20%
Share
PANews
2022/08/18 10:37
StartmeupHK Festival 2022: A week-long showcase of Hong Kong’s dynamic and thriving startup ecosystem
A unique opportunity to hear from world-leading industry players and learn about Hong Kong’s thriving startup ecosystem
LEARN
$0.02062
-1.38%
STARTUP
$0.006123
+3.49%
Share
PANews
2022/08/10 11:16
Trending News
More
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.
Vitalik Buterin to Deliver Keynote After Shanghai Upgrade at ETHTaipei
Federal Reserve drops program that increased banks scrutiny of crypto
DeFi Dev Corp boosts Solana holdings to $273m
Weekly Crypto Regulation Roundup: Trump Media’s Bitcoin ETF and SEC Clarity Push