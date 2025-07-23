2025-08-01 Friday

GitHub calls for European sovereign tech fund to support open source software

PANews reported on July 23 that according to the GitHub blog, open source software as digital infrastructure is vital to the economy and society, but its maintenance funds have long
FUND
FUND$0.02798+3.62%
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.000000122-25.79%
PANews2025/07/23 22:57
Crypto ATMs were just banned in New Zealand: Here’s why it matters

New Zealand’s financial watchdog outlawed crypto ATMs, citing regulatory gaps and AML concerns and raising questions about retail access and compliance.
SphereX
HERE$0.000419+17.69%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002899+6.77%
PANews2025/07/23 22:46
Trusta.AI responds to third-party contract fraud incident, official $TA tokens are safe

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Trusta.AI , an external fraud incident involving an unverified third-party contract ( 0x16d7c6f43df19778e382b7a84bcb8c763971a551 ) occurred on the blockchain recently . Trusta and
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1313+1.07%
Safe Token
SAFE$0.4486-2.05%
Trusta.AI
TA$0.06354-4.45%
PANews2025/07/23 22:44
U.S. House Speaker: I am "disappointed" with Powell

PANews reported on July 23 that U.S. House Speaker Johnson said he was "disappointed" with Federal Reserve Chairman Powell after U.S. President Trump continued to criticize the Fed Chairman for
U Coin
U$0.01104-0.80%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.017335+28.24%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.207-1.23%
PANews2025/07/23 22:39
The Cardano competitor? This $0.005 token eyes 120,000% rally

New crypto priced under $0.01 claims 120,000% upside as investors wonder if it can outpace Cardano in the next bull run. #partnercontent
TapDaDoge
RUN$0.0000024+4.34%
Tron Bull
BULL$0.003868-5.61%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01658+1.09%
Crypto.news2025/07/23 22:36
Gaia Labs raises $20 million to launch first AI-native smartphone

PANews reported on July 23 that Gaia Labs, a decentralized AI infrastructure developer, announced the completion of a total of $20 million in seed and Series A financing. This round
Gaia
GAIA$0.0005982+19.61%
SEED
SEED$0.001059-0.84%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1313+1.07%
Launchplaza
LAUNCH$0.000000000000001253-1.41%
PANews2025/07/23 22:35
Solar engineers to miners: How new investors are earning daily

James, an engineer, went from skeptic to believer, earning daily through cloud mining on WinnerMining without technical skills or upfront costs. #partnercontent
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08807-0.26%
Crypto.news2025/07/23 22:28
H100 Group increased its holdings by 117.93 bitcoins, bringing its total holdings to 628.22 bitcoins

PANews reported on July 23 that H100 Group announced that the company purchased 117.93 bitcoins according to its bitcoin vault strategy, with an average purchase price of about 1.12 million
PANews2025/07/23 22:22
Sonic Labs: Another approximately $30 million will be distributed through Sonic Gems

PANews reported on July 23 that according to Sonic Labs, about 49 million $S have been distributed through Sonic Points, but the first season of airdrops has not yet ended.
Notcoin
NOT$0.002133+9.21%
Gems
GEMS$0.10535+6.90%
Sonic SVM
SONIC$0.22306-1.37%
PANews2025/07/23 22:17
WLFI Partners with Vaulta After Purchasing $6 Million Worth of Tokens

PANews reported on July 23 that World Liberty Financial ( WLFI ), backed by the Trump family, has reached a strategic partnership with Vaulta , pledging to invest $ 6
Dog In Vest
INVEST$0.0008451+451.99%
Torch of Liberty
LIBERTY$0.09939+2.79%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$9.207-1.23%
PANews2025/07/23 22:15

