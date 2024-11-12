2025-08-19 Tuesday

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.14)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.14)

Meme supercycle enters super-fomo mode
PANews2024/11/14 11:29
PA Daily | Trump announced that Musk will lead the Department of Government Efficiency; Bitcoin trading volume hit a new high of $145 billion

PA Daily | Trump announced that Musk will lead the Department of Government Efficiency; Bitcoin trading volume hit a new high of $145 billion

Bitwise acquired Attestant, a service provider for Ethereum staking services; Coinbase launched the COIN50 index; Upbit added USDT trading pairs for 12 tokens including AGLD, FIL, ARPA, and launched AGLD in the Korean won market.
PANews2024/11/13 19:22
Bhutan's Bitcoin holdings account for one-third of its GDP. Could Bitcoin become the new favorite reserve asset of global countries?

Bhutan’s Bitcoin holdings account for one-third of its GDP. Could Bitcoin become the new favorite reserve asset of global countries?

As Bitcoin enters a new upward cycle, national Bitcoin “pixiu” such as Bhutan are reaping rich rewards. At the same time, as major economies such as the United States gradually turn positive and open to Bitcoin, it is expected that more countries will list Bitcoin as a national reserve asset in the future.
PANews2024/11/13 17:49
Exclusive interview with Binance CMO Rachel: Uncovering Binance's global marketing strategy, proactive localization and emotional connection

Exclusive interview with Binance CMO Rachel: Uncovering Binance’s global marketing strategy, proactive localization and emotional connection

PANews exclusively interviewed Binance CMO Rachel Conlan, trying to reveal Binance&#39;s marketing focus, brand promotion strategy and KPI. Rachel said that Binance executives including CEO Richard Teng and He Yi would hold meetings every night to maintain agile communication. She also admitted, &quot;This is the most exciting and challenging job I have ever done.&quot;
PANews2024/11/13 14:01
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.13)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.13)

“America was saved by a squirrel and memecoin”
PANews2024/11/13 11:13
PA Daily | BTC price fluctuates violently, approaching $90,000; MicroStrategy purchases another 27,200 Bitcoins

PA Daily | BTC price fluctuates violently, approaching $90,000; MicroStrategy purchases another 27,200 Bitcoins

OpenAI CEO: I am optimistic about the bright prospects of cryptocurrency; Tesla&#39;s Bitcoin holdings are worth more than $1 billion; Trump&#39;s nominee for Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent is very supportive of cryptocurrency.
PANews2024/11/12 19:01
A look at the top 10 wealthiest people to ever win after Trump's election

A look at the top 10 wealthiest people to ever win after Trump&#39;s election

A week after the election, PANews has reviewed the top ten winners of Trump&#39;s victory from the perspective of public wealth appreciation in the market.
PANews2024/11/12 15:24
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.12)

Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.12)

Expectations are rising, who will be the next to be listed on Binance?
PANews2024/11/12 11:33
Kimchi Premium: Key Characteristics and Reasons of the Korean Crypto Market

Kimchi Premium: Key Characteristics and Reasons of the Korean Crypto Market

The high level of participation of South Korean investors in the crypto market and the restricted market environment that leads to market inefficiency are important reasons for the existence of the kimchi premium.
PANews2024/11/12 10:30
Ten years to make a coin, analysis of the flywheel effect of HashKey ecological coin HSK

Ten years to make a coin, analysis of the flywheel effect of HashKey ecological coin HSK

As the world&#39;s first &quot;compliant eco-currency&quot;, HSK is not a simple exchange &quot;platform currency&quot;. It acts like the blood of HashKey, which revitalizes the entire HashKey ecosystem through continuous oxygen injection and energy supply, transportation of value. This is not just a story of an &quot;eco-currency&quot;, but a journey of value creation and long-term growth.
PANews2024/11/12 10:28

