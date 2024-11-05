MEXC Exchange
Crypto News
2025-08-19 Tuesday
Crypto News
Indulge in the Hottest Crypto News and Market Updates
Coinbase CEO: Thinking about the US election from a crypto perspective
A truly nonpartisan PAC would focus solely on a candidate’s stance on cryptocurrency and economic freedom, rather than which political party they belong to.
FREEDOM
$0.0000000417
-7.20%
PANews
2024/11/07 13:37
Exclusive interview with HashKey Exchange CEO Livio: Hong Kong Web3 is at a critical turning point
As a veteran in the crypto space and a pioneer of Web3 in Hong Kong, Livio Weng had an in-depth discussion with PANews on the development status of Web3 in Hong Kong over the past two years, the impact of regulatory policies, and HashKey’s business strategy.
SPACE
$0.1524
-2.11%
PANews
2024/11/07 10:59
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.7)
Is the bull market about to start? A new cycle is beginning
BULL
$0.002565
-0.19%
MEME
$0.002016
+4.18%
MEMES
$0.00008832
-0.10%
PANews
2024/11/07 10:53
PA Daily｜Trump announced victory in the 2024 US presidential election; Bitcoin once broke through $75,000 to set a new record high
The Republicans won 50 seats in the Senate, with a 99% chance of taking control of the Senate; DOGE's 24-hour trading volume on Upbit surpassed BTC, approaching $1.5 billion; an address that bet $5 million on Harris' victory has now lost about $4.9 million.
TRUMP
$8.974
+0.10%
BTC
$114,972.44
-0.45%
DOGE
$0.21713
-2.85%
NOW
$0.00697
-1.13%
PANews
2024/11/06 18:36
MEME battlefield under the US election: election-related MEME coins are collectively shut down, and Harris tokens are almost zero
Different from the atmosphere of celebrating victory in Trump's camp, investors who bet on Trump's MEME coins may find it difficult to laugh, because with Trump's successful election, his related MEME failed to usher in the imagined surge, but instead collectively failed, and most of them even suffered a sharp drop.
TRUMP
$8.974
+0.10%
ZERO
$0.00005757
-1.42%
MAY
$0.04988
+1.75%
MEME
$0.002016
+4.18%
PANews
2024/11/06 17:51
“Crypto President” Trump was successfully elected as the new president of the United States. Will the crypto market continue to soar?
How will Trump's election affect the future trend of the crypto market? What changes will the regulatory environment of the crypto market usher in in the future?
TRUMP
$8.974
+0.10%
FUTURE
$0.13763
--%
PANews
2024/11/06 16:21
The United States welcomes its first crypto president! A look back at crypto moments on the road to the election
This is a victory for Trump, but also a victory for the cryptocurrency industry and its practitioners.
TRUMP
$8.974
+0.10%
PANews
2024/11/06 15:20
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.6)
Election-themed memes continue to dominate the charts
MEME
$0.002016
+4.18%
MEMES
$0.00008832
-0.10%
PANews
2024/11/06 11:28
Paxos launches another yield-based USD stablecoin USDG: Supported by crypto giants such as Robinhood and Galaxy, Paxos vigorously promotes compliance layout
Recently, Paxos announced the issuance of Singapore's compliant stablecoin network Global Dollar Network (USDG), which has been joined by many crypto giants, and will promote the widespread use of this stablecoin through the distribution of reserve income.
GIANTS
$0.000311
-0.48%
PANews
2024/11/05 14:03
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.5)
On-chain Degen reduces PVP, waiting for the results of the US election
DEGEN
$0.003495
-1.96%
MEME
$0.002016
+4.18%
MEMES
$0.00008832
-0.10%
PANews
2024/11/05 10:58
