Paxos launches another yield-based USD stablecoin USDG: Supported by crypto giants such as Robinhood and Galaxy, Paxos vigorously promotes compliance layout
Recently, Paxos announced the issuance of Singapore's compliant stablecoin network Global Dollar Network (USDG), which has been joined by many crypto giants, and will promote the widespread use of this stablecoin through the distribution of reserve income.
GIANTS
$0.0003119
-0.35%
PANews
2024/11/05 14:03
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.5)
On-chain Degen reduces PVP, waiting for the results of the US election
DEGEN
$0.003503
-1.40%
MEME
$0.002006
+3.99%
MEMES
$0.00008817
-0.14%
PANews
2024/11/05 10:58
After the airdrop, the price fluctuated upward. What are the characteristics of Grass, a web crawler project that combines AI and DePIN?
The Grass network captures more than 100TB of data every day. Grass nodes are now spread across 190 countries and regions, with more than 2.5 million nodes.
DEPIN
$0.000000156
-2.50%
MORE
$0.10006
+0.12%
AI
$0.116
-4.13%
GRASS
$0.7205
+1.30%
NOW
$0.00722
+2.26%
PANews
2024/11/05 08:30
PA Daily | Coinbase was questioned for charging listing fees in disguise, which caused heated discussions; Bitcoin spot ETF had a net inflow of US$2.22 billion last week
Justin Sun: Coinbase once demanded 500 million TRX listing fees and required a deposit of 250 million US dollars in Bitcoin; Tether CEO: There is currently no plan to launch an official blockchain, but multiple L2s are exploring the use of USDT as Gas fees; Solana's monthly active address number hit a new high, exceeding 123 million in October.
SUN
$0.023012
-0.92%
TRX
$0.3473
+0.23%
NET
$0.00010722
+4.51%
PANews
2024/11/04 18:57
Ethereum Foundation researcher resigns as EigenLayer advisor, apologizes to the community and reiterates commitment to neutrality
Researchers Justin Drake and Drankrad Feist sparked controversy in May for revealing they had accepted a large sum of tokens from EigenLayer, raising conflict of interest concerns.
MAY
$0.04968
+1.71%
PANews
2024/11/04 14:25
The market value of MEME coin Pnut once exceeded 100 million yuan. The death of Peanut, a popular squirrel supported by Musk, triggered a political movement in the United States.
Over the past weekend, the MEME coin Pnut became a favorite target of Degens, and its market value exceeded the $100 million mark in just one day. This craze was related to the news that the American Internet celebrity squirrel Peanut was euthanized after being "arrested", and it evolved into an American political movement with the "fueling" of public figures such as Musk.
MEME
$0.002006
+3.99%
PNUT
$0.2147
-2.71%
PANews
2024/11/04 14:01
The big drama of 2024: The US presidential election has entered the countdown, when will the result be known?
What is the election process like and when will the results be known?
LIKE
$0.011829
-8.65%
PANews
2024/11/04 12:50
Meme Daily, a picture to understand the popular memes in the past 24 hours (2024.11.4)
Abstract world on the chain: Musk + victimized animals concept sweeps meme coins
MEME
$0.002006
+3.99%
MEMES
$0.00008817
-0.14%
PANews
2024/11/04 11:06
Financing Weekly Report | 25 public financing events; Privacy-focused computing network Nillion completes new round of financing of $25 million, led by Hack VC
The infrastructure sector has seen an explosion, with three Bitcoin ecosystem projects receiving tens of millions of dollars in financing; Messari reported that the Solana blockchain DApp's cumulative financing amount in the third quarter reached 173 million US dollars.
VC
$0.00432
-1.36%
PANews
2024/11/04 10:31
Weekly preview | The US presidential election is about to enter its final battle; the Federal Reserve will announce its interest rate decision after the interest rate meeting
In the coming week from November 4th to November 10th, there are other blockchain news worth your attention.
PANews
2024/11/03 21:00
