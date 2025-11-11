HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction (USD)

Get HAJIMI price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much 哈基米 will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy 哈基米

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of HAJIMI % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.01876 $0.01876 $0.01876 +4.68% USD Actual Prediction HAJIMI Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, HAJIMI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.01876 in 2025. HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, HAJIMI could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.019698 in 2026. HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of 哈基米 is $ 0.020682 with a 10.25% growth rate. HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of 哈基米 is $ 0.021717 with a 15.76% growth rate. HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 哈基米 in 2029 is $ 0.022802 along with 21.55% growth rate. HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 哈基米 in 2030 is $ 0.023943 along with 27.63% growth rate. HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of HAJIMI could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.039000. HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of HAJIMI could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.063528. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.01876 0.00%

2026 $ 0.019698 5.00%

2027 $ 0.020682 10.25%

2028 $ 0.021717 15.76%

2029 $ 0.022802 21.55%

2030 $ 0.023943 27.63%

2031 $ 0.025140 34.01%

2032 $ 0.026397 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.027717 47.75%

2034 $ 0.029102 55.13%

2035 $ 0.030558 62.89%

2036 $ 0.032085 71.03%

2037 $ 0.033690 79.59%

2038 $ 0.035374 88.56%

2039 $ 0.037143 97.99%

2040 $ 0.039000 107.89% Show More Short Term HAJIMI Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth November 11, 2025(Today) $ 0.01876 0.00%

November 12, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.018762 0.01%

November 18, 2025(This Week) $ 0.018777 0.10%

December 11, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.018837 0.41% HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for 哈基米 on November 11, 2025(Today) , is $0.01876 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 12, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for 哈基米, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.018762 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction This Week By November 18, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for 哈基米, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.018777 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for 哈基米 is $0.018837 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current HAJIMI Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.01876$ 0.01876 $ 0.01876 Price Change (24H) +4.68% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 60.43K$ 60.43K $ 60.43K Volume (24H) -- The latest 哈基米 price is $ 0.01876. It has a 24-hour change of +4.68%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 60.43K. Furthermore, 哈基米 has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalization of --. View Live 哈基米 Price

How to Buy HAJIMI (哈基米) Trying to buy 哈基米? You can now purchase 哈基米 via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy HAJIMI and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy 哈基米 Now

HAJIMI Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on HAJIMI live price page, the current price of HAJIMI is 0.01876USD. The circulating supply of HAJIMI(哈基米) is 0.00 哈基米 , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.08% $ -0.001799 $ 0.02393 $ 0.01787

7 Days 0.16% $ 0.002619 $ 0.03337 $ 0.01168

30 Days -0.71% $ -0.047380 $ 0.0849 $ 0.01168 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, HAJIMI has shown a price movement of $-0.001799 , reflecting a -0.08% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, HAJIMI was trading at a high of $0.03337 and a low of $0.01168 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.16% . This recent trend showcases 哈基米's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, HAJIMI has experienced a -0.71% change, reflecting approximately $-0.047380 to its value. This indicates that 哈基米 could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete HAJIMI price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full 哈基米 Price History

How Does HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction Module Work? The HAJIMI Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of 哈基米 based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for HAJIMI over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of 哈基米, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of HAJIMI. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of 哈基米. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of 哈基米 to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of HAJIMI.

Why is 哈基米 Price Prediction Important?

哈基米 Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is 哈基米 worth investing now? According to your predictions, 哈基米 will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of 哈基米 next month? According to the HAJIMI (哈基米) price prediction tool, the forecasted 哈基米 price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 哈基米 cost in 2026? The price of 1 HAJIMI (哈基米) today is $0.01876 . According to the prediction module above, 哈基米 will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of 哈基米 in 2027? HAJIMI (哈基米) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 哈基米 by 2027. What is the estimated price target of 哈基米 in 2028? According to your price prediction input, HAJIMI (哈基米) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of 哈基米 in 2029? According to your price prediction input, HAJIMI (哈基米) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 哈基米 cost in 2030? The price of 1 HAJIMI (哈基米) today is $0.01876 . According to the prediction module above, 哈基米 will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the 哈基米 price prediction for 2040? HAJIMI (哈基米) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 哈基米 by 2040. Sign Up Now