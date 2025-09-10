Avantis (AVNT) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Avantis price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much AVNT will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Avantis % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.2194 $0.2194 $0.2194 +338.80% USD Actual Prediction Avantis Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Avantis (AVNT) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Avantis could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.2194 in 2025. Avantis (AVNT) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Avantis could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.230370 in 2026. Avantis (AVNT) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of AVNT is $ 0.241888 with a 10.25% growth rate. Avantis (AVNT) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of AVNT is $ 0.253982 with a 15.76% growth rate. Avantis (AVNT) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AVNT in 2029 is $ 0.266682 along with 21.55% growth rate. Avantis (AVNT) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of AVNT in 2030 is $ 0.280016 along with 27.63% growth rate. Avantis (AVNT) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Avantis could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.456116. Avantis (AVNT) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Avantis could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.742966. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.2194 0.00%

2026 $ 0.230370 5.00%

2027 $ 0.241888 10.25%

2028 $ 0.253982 15.76%

2029 $ 0.266682 21.55%

2030 $ 0.280016 27.63%

2031 $ 0.294016 34.01%

2032 $ 0.308717 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.324153 47.75%

2034 $ 0.340361 55.13%

2035 $ 0.357379 62.89%

2036 $ 0.375248 71.03%

2037 $ 0.394010 79.59%

2038 $ 0.413711 88.56%

2039 $ 0.434396 97.99%

2040 $ 0.456116 107.89% Show More Short Term Avantis Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth September 10, 2025(Today) $ 0.2194 0.00%

September 11, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.219430 0.01%

September 17, 2025(This Week) $ 0.219610 0.10%

October 10, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.220301 0.41% Avantis (AVNT) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for AVNT on September 10, 2025(Today) , is $0.2194 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Avantis (AVNT) Price Prediction Tomorrow For September 11, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for AVNT, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.219430 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Avantis (AVNT) Price Prediction This Week By September 17, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for AVNT, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.219610 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Avantis (AVNT) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for AVNT is $0.220301 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Avantis Price Statistics
Current Price $ 0.2194
Price Change (24H) +338.80%
Market Cap $ 45.08M
Circulation Supply 205.00M
Volume (24H) $ 11.14M
The latest AVNT price is $ 0.2194. It has a 24-hour change of +338.80%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.14M. Furthermore, AVNT has a circulating supply of 205.00M and a total market capitalization of $ 45.08M.

Avantis Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Avantis live price page, the current price of Avantis is 0.2199USD. The circulating supply of Avantis(AVNT) is 0.00 AVNT , giving it a market capitalization of $45.08M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 3.39% $ 0.169499 $ 1 $ 0.05

7 Days 3.39% $ 0.169499 $ 1 $ 0.05

30 Days 3.39% $ 0.169499 $ 1 $ 0.05 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Avantis has shown a price movement of $0.169499 , reflecting a 3.39% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Avantis was trading at a high of $1 and a low of $0.05 . It had witnessed a price change of 3.39% . This recent trend showcases AVNT's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Avantis has experienced a 3.39% change, reflecting approximately $0.169499 to its value. This indicates that AVNT could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Avantis price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full AVNT Price History

How Does Avantis (AVNT) Price Prediction Module Work? The Avantis Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of AVNT based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Avantis over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of AVNT, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Avantis. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of AVNT. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of AVNT to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Avantis.

Why is AVNT Price Prediction Important?

AVNT Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

