Get Folks Finance price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much FOLKS will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Folks Finance Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Folks Finance could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 5.947 in 2025. Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Folks Finance could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 6.2443 in 2026. Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of FOLKS is $ 6.5565 with a 10.25% growth rate. Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of FOLKS is $ 6.8843 with a 15.76% growth rate. Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FOLKS in 2029 is $ 7.2286 along with 21.55% growth rate. Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FOLKS in 2030 is $ 7.5900 along with 27.63% growth rate. Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Folks Finance could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 12.3633. Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Folks Finance could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 20.1386. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 5.947 0.00%

2026 $ 6.2443 5.00%

2027 $ 6.5565 10.25%

2028 $ 6.8843 15.76%

2029 $ 7.2286 21.55%

2030 $ 7.5900 27.63%

2031 $ 7.9695 34.01%

2032 $ 8.3680 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 8.7864 47.75%

2034 $ 9.2257 55.13%

2035 $ 9.6870 62.89%

2036 $ 10.1713 71.03%

2037 $ 10.6799 79.59%

2038 $ 11.2139 88.56%

2039 $ 11.7746 97.99%

2040 $ 12.3633 107.89% Show More Short Term Folks Finance Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth November 11, 2025(Today) $ 5.947 0.00%

November 12, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 5.9478 0.01%

November 18, 2025(This Week) $ 5.9527 0.10%

December 11, 2025(30 Days) $ 5.9714 0.41% Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for FOLKS on November 11, 2025(Today) , is $5.947 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 12, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for FOLKS, using a 5% annual growth input, is $5.9478 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Prediction This Week By November 18, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for FOLKS, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $5.9527 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for FOLKS is $5.9714 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Folks Finance Price Statistics Current Price $ 5.947$ 5.947 $ 5.947 Price Change (24H) +5.38% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 1.85M$ 1.85M $ 1.85M Volume (24H) -- The latest FOLKS price is $ 5.947. It has a 24-hour change of +5.38%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 1.85M. Furthermore, FOLKS has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalization of --. View Live FOLKS Price

Folks Finance Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Folks Finance live price page, the current price of Folks Finance is 5.955USD. The circulating supply of Folks Finance(FOLKS) is 0.00 FOLKS , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.03% $ -0.245000 $ 6.61 $ 5.219

7 Days 4.99% $ 4.987 $ 8.385 $ 1

30 Days 4.99% $ 4.987 $ 8.385 $ 1 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Folks Finance has shown a price movement of $-0.245000 , reflecting a -0.03% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Folks Finance was trading at a high of $8.385 and a low of $1 . It had witnessed a price change of 4.99% . This recent trend showcases FOLKS's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Folks Finance has experienced a 4.99% change, reflecting approximately $4.987 to its value. This indicates that FOLKS could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Folks Finance price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full FOLKS Price History

How Does Folks Finance (FOLKS) Price Prediction Module Work? The Folks Finance Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of FOLKS based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Folks Finance over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of FOLKS, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Folks Finance. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of FOLKS. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of FOLKS to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Folks Finance.

Why is FOLKS Price Prediction Important?

FOLKS Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is FOLKS worth investing now? According to your predictions, FOLKS will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of FOLKS next month? According to the Folks Finance (FOLKS) price prediction tool, the forecasted FOLKS price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 FOLKS cost in 2026? The price of 1 Folks Finance (FOLKS) today is $5.947 . According to the prediction module above, FOLKS will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of FOLKS in 2027? Folks Finance (FOLKS) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 FOLKS by 2027. What is the estimated price target of FOLKS in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Folks Finance (FOLKS) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of FOLKS in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Folks Finance (FOLKS) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 FOLKS cost in 2030? The price of 1 Folks Finance (FOLKS) today is $5.947 . According to the prediction module above, FOLKS will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the FOLKS price prediction for 2040? Folks Finance (FOLKS) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 FOLKS by 2040.