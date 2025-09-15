Feed The People (FTP) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Feed The People price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much FTP will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Feed The People % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.007223 $0.007223 $0.007223 +261.15% USD Actual Prediction Feed The People Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Feed The People (FTP) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Feed The People could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.007223 in 2025. Feed The People (FTP) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Feed The People could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.007584 in 2026. Feed The People (FTP) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of FTP is $ 0.007963 with a 10.25% growth rate. Feed The People (FTP) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of FTP is $ 0.008361 with a 15.76% growth rate. Feed The People (FTP) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FTP in 2029 is $ 0.008779 along with 21.55% growth rate. Feed The People (FTP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FTP in 2030 is $ 0.009218 along with 27.63% growth rate. Feed The People (FTP) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Feed The People could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.015016. Feed The People (FTP) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Feed The People could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.024459. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.007223 0.00%

2026 $ 0.007584 5.00%

2027 $ 0.007963 10.25%

2028 $ 0.008361 15.76%

2029 $ 0.008779 21.55%

2030 $ 0.009218 27.63%

2031 $ 0.009679 34.01%

2032 $ 0.010163 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.010671 47.75%

2034 $ 0.011205 55.13%

2035 $ 0.011765 62.89%

2036 $ 0.012353 71.03%

2037 $ 0.012971 79.59%

2038 $ 0.013620 88.56%

2039 $ 0.014301 97.99%

2040 $ 0.015016 107.89% Show More Short Term Feed The People Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth September 15, 2025(Today) $ 0.007223 0.00%

September 16, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.007223 0.01%

September 22, 2025(This Week) $ 0.007229 0.10%

October 15, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.007252 0.41% Feed The People (FTP) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for FTP on September 15, 2025(Today) , is $0.007223 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Feed The People (FTP) Price Prediction Tomorrow For September 16, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for FTP, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.007223 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Feed The People (FTP) Price Prediction This Week By September 22, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for FTP, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.007229 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Feed The People (FTP) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for FTP is $0.007252 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Feed The People Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.007223 Price Change (24H) +261.15% Market Cap ---- Circulation Supply ---- Volume (24H) $ 11.12K The latest FTP price is $ 0.007223. It has a 24-hour change of +261.15%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 11.12K. Furthermore, FTP has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalization of --.

Feed The People Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Feed The People live price page, the current price of Feed The People is 0.007297USD. The circulating supply of Feed The People(FTP) is 0.00 FTP , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 2.72% $ 0.005439 $ 0.010854 $ 0.002

7 Days 2.72% $ 0.005439 $ 0.010854 $ 0.002

30 Days 2.72% $ 0.005439 $ 0.010854 $ 0.002 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Feed The People has shown a price movement of $0.005439 , reflecting a 2.72% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Feed The People was trading at a high of $0.010854 and a low of $0.002 . It had witnessed a price change of 2.72% . This recent trend showcases FTP's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Feed The People has experienced a 2.72% change, reflecting approximately $0.005439 to its value. This indicates that FTP could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Feed The People price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full FTP Price History

How Does Feed The People (FTP) Price Prediction Module Work? The Feed The People Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of FTP based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Feed The People over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of FTP, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Feed The People. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of FTP. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of FTP to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Feed The People.

Why is FTP Price Prediction Important?

FTP Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

