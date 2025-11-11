Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Kite AI price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much KITE will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Kite AI Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Kite AI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.0833 in 2025. Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Kite AI could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.087465 in 2026. Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of KITE is $ 0.091838 with a 10.25% growth rate. Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of KITE is $ 0.096430 with a 15.76% growth rate. Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KITE in 2029 is $ 0.101251 along with 21.55% growth rate. Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of KITE in 2030 is $ 0.106314 along with 27.63% growth rate. Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Kite AI could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.173174. Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Kite AI could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.282083. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.0833 0.00%

2026 $ 0.087465 5.00%

2027 $ 0.091838 10.25%

2028 $ 0.096430 15.76%

2029 $ 0.101251 21.55%

2030 $ 0.106314 27.63%

2031 $ 0.111629 34.01%

2032 $ 0.117211 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.123072 47.75%

2034 $ 0.129225 55.13%

2035 $ 0.135686 62.89%

2036 $ 0.142471 71.03%

2037 $ 0.149594 79.59%

2038 $ 0.157074 88.56%

2039 $ 0.164928 97.99%

2040 $ 0.173174 107.89% Show More Short Term Kite AI Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth November 11, 2025(Today) $ 0.0833 0.00%

November 12, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.083311 0.01%

November 18, 2025(This Week) $ 0.083379 0.10%

December 11, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.083642 0.41% Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for KITE on November 11, 2025(Today) , is $0.0833 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 12, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for KITE, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.083311 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction This Week By November 18, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for KITE, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.083379 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for KITE is $0.083642 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Kite AI Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.0833$ 0.0833 $ 0.0833 Price Change (24H) -2.45% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 305.55K$ 305.55K $ 305.55K Volume (24H) -- The latest KITE price is $ 0.0833. It has a 24-hour change of -2.45%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 305.55K. Furthermore, KITE has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalization of --.

Kite AI Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Kite AI live price page, the current price of Kite AI is 0.0833USD. The circulating supply of Kite AI(KITE) is 0.00 KITE , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.07% $ -0.0063 $ 0.1 $ 0.0825

7 Days -0.01% $ -0.001200 $ 0.1338 $ 0.0609

30 Days 0.66% $ 0.033199 $ 0.1483 $ 0.05 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Kite AI has shown a price movement of $-0.0063 , reflecting a -0.07% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Kite AI was trading at a high of $0.1338 and a low of $0.0609 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.01% . This recent trend showcases KITE's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Kite AI has experienced a 0.66% change, reflecting approximately $0.033199 to its value. This indicates that KITE could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Kite AI price history for detailed trends on MEXC

How Does Kite AI (KITE) Price Prediction Module Work? The Kite AI Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of KITE based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Kite AI over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of KITE, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Kite AI. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of KITE. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of KITE to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Kite AI.

Why is KITE Price Prediction Important?

KITE Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

