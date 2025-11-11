Meridian (MRDN) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Meridian price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much MRDN will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Meridian % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.05797 $0.05797 $0.05797 -7.47% USD Actual Prediction Meridian Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Meridian (MRDN) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Meridian could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.05797 in 2025. Meridian (MRDN) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Meridian could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.060868 in 2026. Meridian (MRDN) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of MRDN is $ 0.063911 with a 10.25% growth rate. Meridian (MRDN) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of MRDN is $ 0.067107 with a 15.76% growth rate. Meridian (MRDN) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MRDN in 2029 is $ 0.070462 along with 21.55% growth rate. Meridian (MRDN) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MRDN in 2030 is $ 0.073986 along with 27.63% growth rate. Meridian (MRDN) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Meridian could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.120515. Meridian (MRDN) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Meridian could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.196306. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.05797 0.00%

2026 $ 0.060868 5.00%

2027 $ 0.063911 10.25%

2028 $ 0.067107 15.76%

2029 $ 0.070462 21.55%

2030 $ 0.073986 27.63%

2031 $ 0.077685 34.01%

2032 $ 0.081569 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.085648 47.75%

2034 $ 0.089930 55.13%

2035 $ 0.094427 62.89%

2036 $ 0.099148 71.03%

2037 $ 0.104105 79.59%

2038 $ 0.109311 88.56%

2039 $ 0.114776 97.99%

2040 $ 0.120515 107.89% Show More Short Term Meridian Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth November 11, 2025(Today) $ 0.05797 0.00%

November 12, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.057977 0.01%

November 18, 2025(This Week) $ 0.058025 0.10%

December 11, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.058208 0.41% Meridian (MRDN) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for MRDN on November 11, 2025(Today) , is $0.05797 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Meridian (MRDN) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 12, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for MRDN, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.057977 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Meridian (MRDN) Price Prediction This Week By November 18, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for MRDN, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.058025 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Meridian (MRDN) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for MRDN is $0.058208 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Meridian Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.05797$ 0.05797 $ 0.05797 Price Change (24H) -7.47% Market Cap ---- -- Circulation Supply ---- -- Volume (24H) $ 55.81K$ 55.81K $ 55.81K Volume (24H) -- The latest MRDN price is $ 0.05797. It has a 24-hour change of -7.47%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 55.81K. Furthermore, MRDN has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalization of --. View Live MRDN Price

Meridian Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Meridian live price page, the current price of Meridian is 0.05797USD. The circulating supply of Meridian(MRDN) is 0.00 MRDN , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.08% $ -0.005139 $ 0.07485 $ 0.05754

7 Days -0.27% $ -0.02253 $ 0.0918 $ 0.0431

30 Days -0.42% $ -0.042030 $ 0.35 $ 0.0431 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Meridian has shown a price movement of $-0.005139 , reflecting a -0.08% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Meridian was trading at a high of $0.0918 and a low of $0.0431 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.27% . This recent trend showcases MRDN's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Meridian has experienced a -0.42% change, reflecting approximately $-0.042030 to its value. This indicates that MRDN could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Meridian price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full MRDN Price History

How Does Meridian (MRDN) Price Prediction Module Work? The Meridian Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of MRDN based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Meridian over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of MRDN, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Meridian. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of MRDN. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of MRDN to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Meridian.

Why is MRDN Price Prediction Important?

MRDN Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is MRDN worth investing now? According to your predictions, MRDN will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of MRDN next month? According to the Meridian (MRDN) price prediction tool, the forecasted MRDN price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 MRDN cost in 2026? The price of 1 Meridian (MRDN) today is $0.05797 . According to the prediction module above, MRDN will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of MRDN in 2027? Meridian (MRDN) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 MRDN by 2027. What is the estimated price target of MRDN in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Meridian (MRDN) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of MRDN in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Meridian (MRDN) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 MRDN cost in 2030? The price of 1 Meridian (MRDN) today is $0.05797 . According to the prediction module above, MRDN will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the MRDN price prediction for 2040? Meridian (MRDN) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 MRDN by 2040.