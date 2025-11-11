Nubila Network (NB) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Nubila Network price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much NB will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy NB

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Nubila Network % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.10496 $0.10496 $0.10496 +3.35% USD Actual Prediction Nubila Network Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Nubila Network (NB) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Nubila Network could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.10496 in 2025. Nubila Network (NB) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Nubila Network could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.110208 in 2026. Nubila Network (NB) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of NB is $ 0.115718 with a 10.25% growth rate. Nubila Network (NB) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of NB is $ 0.121504 with a 15.76% growth rate. Nubila Network (NB) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NB in 2029 is $ 0.127579 along with 21.55% growth rate. Nubila Network (NB) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NB in 2030 is $ 0.133958 along with 27.63% growth rate. Nubila Network (NB) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Nubila Network could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.218204. Nubila Network (NB) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Nubila Network could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.355431. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.10496 0.00%

2026 $ 0.110208 5.00%

2027 $ 0.115718 10.25%

2028 $ 0.121504 15.76%

2029 $ 0.127579 21.55%

2030 $ 0.133958 27.63%

2031 $ 0.140656 34.01%

2032 $ 0.147689 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.155073 47.75%

2034 $ 0.162827 55.13%

2035 $ 0.170968 62.89%

2036 $ 0.179517 71.03%

2037 $ 0.188493 79.59%

2038 $ 0.197917 88.56%

2039 $ 0.207813 97.99%

2040 $ 0.218204 107.89% Show More Short Term Nubila Network Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth November 11, 2025(Today) $ 0.10496 0.00%

November 12, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.104974 0.01%

November 18, 2025(This Week) $ 0.105060 0.10%

December 11, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.105391 0.41% Nubila Network (NB) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for NB on November 11, 2025(Today) , is $0.10496 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Nubila Network (NB) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 12, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for NB, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.104974 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Nubila Network (NB) Price Prediction This Week By November 18, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for NB, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.105060 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Nubila Network (NB) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for NB is $0.105391 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Nubila Network Price Statistics Current Price $ 0.10496$ 0.10496 $ 0.10496 Price Change (24H) +3.35% Market Cap $ 19.31M$ 19.31M $ 19.31M Circulation Supply 184.00M 184.00M 184.00M Volume (24H) $ 243.89K$ 243.89K $ 243.89K Volume (24H) -- The latest NB price is $ 0.10496. It has a 24-hour change of +3.35%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 243.89K. Furthermore, NB has a circulating supply of 184.00M and a total market capitalization of $ 19.31M. View Live NB Price

How to Buy Nubila Network (NB) Trying to buy NB? You can now purchase NB via credit card, bank transfer, P2P and many more payment methods. Learn how to buy Nubila Network and get started at MEXC now! Learn How To Buy NB Now

Nubila Network Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Nubila Network live price page, the current price of Nubila Network is 0.10496USD. The circulating supply of Nubila Network(NB) is 0.00 NB , giving it a market capitalization of $19.31M . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.14% $ 0.012499 $ 0.11605 $ 0.0903

7 Days 0.22% $ 0.018570 $ 0.11605 $ 0.07139

30 Days 9.46% $ 0.09456 $ 0.14 $ 0.01 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Nubila Network has shown a price movement of $0.012499 , reflecting a 0.14% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Nubila Network was trading at a high of $0.11605 and a low of $0.07139 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.22% . This recent trend showcases NB's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Nubila Network has experienced a 9.46% change, reflecting approximately $0.09456 to its value. This indicates that NB could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Nubila Network price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full NB Price History

How Does Nubila Network (NB) Price Prediction Module Work? The Nubila Network Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of NB based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Nubila Network over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of NB, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Nubila Network. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of NB. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of NB to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Nubila Network.

Why is NB Price Prediction Important?

NB Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is NB worth investing now? According to your predictions, NB will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of NB next month? According to the Nubila Network (NB) price prediction tool, the forecasted NB price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 NB cost in 2026? The price of 1 Nubila Network (NB) today is $0.10496 . According to the prediction module above, NB will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of NB in 2027? Nubila Network (NB) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 NB by 2027. What is the estimated price target of NB in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Nubila Network (NB) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of NB in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Nubila Network (NB) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 NB cost in 2030? The price of 1 Nubila Network (NB) today is $0.10496 . According to the prediction module above, NB will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the NB price prediction for 2040? Nubila Network (NB) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 NB by 2040. Sign Up Now