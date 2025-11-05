Pumpfun Pepe (PFP) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Pumpfun Pepe price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much PFP will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Pumpfun Pepe % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. $0.002806 $0.002806 $0.002806 -2.53% USD Actual Prediction Pumpfun Pepe Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Pumpfun Pepe (PFP) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Pumpfun Pepe could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002806 in 2025. Pumpfun Pepe (PFP) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Pumpfun Pepe could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002946 in 2026. Pumpfun Pepe (PFP) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of PFP is $ 0.003093 with a 10.25% growth rate. Pumpfun Pepe (PFP) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of PFP is $ 0.003248 with a 15.76% growth rate. Pumpfun Pepe (PFP) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PFP in 2029 is $ 0.003410 along with 21.55% growth rate. Pumpfun Pepe (PFP) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PFP in 2030 is $ 0.003581 along with 27.63% growth rate. Pumpfun Pepe (PFP) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Pumpfun Pepe could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.005833. Pumpfun Pepe (PFP) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Pumpfun Pepe could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.009502. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.002806 0.00%

2026 $ 0.002946 5.00%

2027 $ 0.003093 10.25%

2028 $ 0.003248 15.76%

2029 $ 0.003410 21.55%

2030 $ 0.003581 27.63%

2031 $ 0.003760 34.01%

2032 $ 0.003948 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.004145 47.75%

2034 $ 0.004353 55.13%

2035 $ 0.004570 62.89%

2036 $ 0.004799 71.03%

2037 $ 0.005039 79.59%

2038 $ 0.005291 88.56%

2039 $ 0.005555 97.99%

2040 $ 0.005833 107.89% Show More Short Term Pumpfun Pepe Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth November 5, 2025(Today) $ 0.002806 0.00%

November 6, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.002806 0.01%

November 12, 2025(This Week) $ 0.002808 0.10%

December 5, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.002817 0.41% Pumpfun Pepe (PFP) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for PFP on November 5, 2025(Today) , is $0.002806 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Pumpfun Pepe (PFP) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 6, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for PFP, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.002806 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Pumpfun Pepe (PFP) Price Prediction This Week By November 12, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for PFP, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.002808 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Pumpfun Pepe (PFP) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for PFP is $0.002817 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Pumpfun Pepe Price Statistics
Current Price $ 0.002806
Price Change (24H) -2.53%
Market Cap ----
Circulation Supply ----
Volume (24H) $ 59.43K
The latest PFP price is $ 0.002806. It has a 24-hour change of -2.53%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 59.43K. Furthermore, PFP has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalization of --.

Pumpfun Pepe Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Pumpfun Pepe live price page, the current price of Pumpfun Pepe is 0.002806USD. The circulating supply of Pumpfun Pepe(PFP) is 0.00 PFP , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.01% $ 0.000023 $ 0.004516 $ 0.00243

7 Days 0.96% $ 0.001377 $ 0.004516 $ 0.001204

30 Days 0.40% $ 0.000805 $ 0.009118 $ 0.0009 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Pumpfun Pepe has shown a price movement of $0.000023 , reflecting a 0.01% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Pumpfun Pepe was trading at a high of $0.004516 and a low of $0.001204 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.96% . This recent trend showcases PFP's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Pumpfun Pepe has experienced a 0.40% change, reflecting approximately $0.000805 to its value. This indicates that PFP could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Pumpfun Pepe price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full PFP Price History

How Does Pumpfun Pepe (PFP) Price Prediction Module Work? The Pumpfun Pepe Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of PFP based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Pumpfun Pepe over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of PFP, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Pumpfun Pepe. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of PFP. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of PFP to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Pumpfun Pepe.

Why is PFP Price Prediction Important?

PFP Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

