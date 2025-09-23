Real (REAL1) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Real price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much REAL1 will grow in the next 5 years or more.

Real Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD)

Real (REAL1) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year)
Based on your prediction, Real could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.1411 in 2025.

Real (REAL1) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year)
Based on your prediction, Real could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.148155 in 2026.

Real (REAL1) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years)
According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of REAL1 is $ 0.155562 with a 10.25% growth rate.

Real (REAL1) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years)
According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of REAL1 is $ 0.163340 with a 15.76% growth rate.

Real (REAL1) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of REAL1 in 2029 is $ 0.171507 along with 21.55% growth rate.

Real (REAL1) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of REAL1 in 2030 is $ 0.180083 along with 27.63% growth rate.

Real (REAL1) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)
In 2040, the price of Real could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.293336.

Real (REAL1) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years)
In 2050, the price of Real could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.477814.

2026 $ 0.148155 5.00%

2027 $ 0.155562 10.25%

2028 $ 0.163340 15.76%

2029 $ 0.171507 21.55%

2030 $ 0.180083 27.63%

2031 $ 0.189087 34.01%

2032 $ 0.198541 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.208468 47.75%

2034 $ 0.218892 55.13%

2035 $ 0.229837 62.89%

2036 $ 0.241328 71.03%

2037 $ 0.253395 79.59%

2038 $ 0.266065 88.56%

2039 $ 0.279368 97.99%

2040 $ 0.293336 107.89% Show More Short Term Real Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth September 23, 2025(Today) $ 0.1411 0.00%

September 24, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.141119 0.01%

September 30, 2025(This Week) $ 0.141235 0.10%

October 23, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.141679 0.41% Real (REAL1) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for REAL1 on September 23, 2025(Today) , is $0.1411 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Real (REAL1) Price Prediction Tomorrow For September 24, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for REAL1, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.141119 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Real (REAL1) Price Prediction This Week By September 30, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for REAL1, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.141235 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Real (REAL1) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for REAL1 is $0.141679 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Real Price Statistics

Current Price $ 0.1411
Price Change (24H) +41.10%
Market Cap ----
Circulation Supply ----
Volume (24H) $ 25.86K

The latest REAL1 price is $ 0.1411. It has a 24-hour change of +41.10%, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 25.86K. Furthermore, REAL1 has a circulating supply of -- and a total market capitalization of --.

Real Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Real live price page, the current price of Real is 0.1411USD. The circulating supply of Real(REAL1) is 0.00 REAL1 , giving it a market capitalization of $-- . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 0.42% $ 0.041899 $ 0.185 $ 0.1

7 Days 0.42% $ 0.041899 $ 0.185 $ 0.1

30 Days 0.42% $ 0.041899 $ 0.185 $ 0.1 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Real has shown a price movement of $0.041899 , reflecting a 0.42% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Real was trading at a high of $0.185 and a low of $0.1 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.42% . This recent trend showcases REAL1's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Real has experienced a 0.42% change, reflecting approximately $0.041899 to its value. This indicates that REAL1 could witness further price changes in the near future. Check the complete Real price history for detailed trends on MEXC View Full REAL1 Price History

How Does Real (REAL1) Price Prediction Module Work? The Real Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of REAL1 based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Real over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of REAL1, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Real. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of REAL1. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of REAL1 to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Real.

Why is REAL1 Price Prediction Important?

REAL1 Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

