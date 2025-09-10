MEXC Exchange / Crypto Price Prediction / Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) /

Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Fyni AI by Virtuals price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much FYNI will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy FYNI

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Fyni AI by Virtuals % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Fyni AI by Virtuals Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Fyni AI by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.004054 in 2025. Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Fyni AI by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.004257 in 2026. Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of FYNI is $ 0.004470 with a 10.25% growth rate. Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of FYNI is $ 0.004693 with a 15.76% growth rate. Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FYNI in 2029 is $ 0.004928 along with 21.55% growth rate. Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of FYNI in 2030 is $ 0.005174 along with 27.63% growth rate. Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Fyni AI by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.008428. Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Fyni AI by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.013729. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.004054 0.00%

2026 $ 0.004257 5.00%

2027 $ 0.004470 10.25%

2028 $ 0.004693 15.76%

2029 $ 0.004928 21.55%

2030 $ 0.005174 27.63%

2031 $ 0.005433 34.01%

2032 $ 0.005705 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.005990 47.75%

2034 $ 0.006289 55.13%

2035 $ 0.006604 62.89%

2036 $ 0.006934 71.03%

2037 $ 0.007281 79.59%

2038 $ 0.007645 88.56%

2039 $ 0.008027 97.99%

2040 $ 0.008428 107.89% Show More Short Term Fyni AI by Virtuals Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth September 10, 2025(Today) $ 0.004054 0.00%

September 11, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.004055 0.01%

September 17, 2025(This Week) $ 0.004058 0.10%

October 10, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.004071 0.41% Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for FYNI on September 10, 2025(Today) , is $0.004054 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Prediction Tomorrow For September 11, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for FYNI, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.004055 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Prediction This Week By September 17, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for FYNI, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.004058 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for FYNI is $0.004071 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Fyni AI by Virtuals Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 4.05M$ 4.05M $ 4.05M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest FYNI price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, FYNI has a circulating supply of 1.00B and a total market capitalization of $ 4.05M. View Live FYNI Price

Fyni AI by Virtuals Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Fyni AI by Virtuals live price page, the current price of Fyni AI by Virtuals is 0.004054USD. The circulating supply of Fyni AI by Virtuals(FYNI) is 1.00B FYNI , giving it a market capitalization of $4,054,342 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -2.82% $ -0.000117 $ 0.004503 $ 0.003916

7 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.004525 $ 0.002938

30 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.004525 $ 0.002938 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Fyni AI by Virtuals has shown a price movement of $-0.000117 , reflecting a -2.82% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Fyni AI by Virtuals was trading at a high of $0.004525 and a low of $0.002938 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.00% . This recent trend showcases FYNI's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Fyni AI by Virtuals has experienced a 0.00% change, reflecting approximately $0 to its value. This indicates that FYNI could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) Price Prediction Module Work? The Fyni AI by Virtuals Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of FYNI based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Fyni AI by Virtuals over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of FYNI, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Fyni AI by Virtuals. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of FYNI. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of FYNI to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Fyni AI by Virtuals.

Why is FYNI Price Prediction Important?

FYNI Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is FYNI worth investing now? According to your predictions, FYNI will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of FYNI next month? According to the Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) price prediction tool, the forecasted FYNI price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 FYNI cost in 2026? The price of 1 Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, FYNI will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of FYNI in 2027? Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 FYNI by 2027. What is the estimated price target of FYNI in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of FYNI in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 FYNI cost in 2030? The price of 1 Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, FYNI will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the FYNI price prediction for 2040? Fyni AI by Virtuals (FYNI) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 FYNI by 2040. Sign Up Now