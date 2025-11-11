MPOOL (MULT POOL) Price Prediction (USD)

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of MPOOL % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction MPOOL Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) MPOOL (MULT POOL) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, MPOOL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.004576 in 2025. MPOOL (MULT POOL) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, MPOOL could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.004804 in 2026. MPOOL (MULT POOL) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of MULT POOL is $ 0.005045 with a 10.25% growth rate. MPOOL (MULT POOL) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of MULT POOL is $ 0.005297 with a 15.76% growth rate. MPOOL (MULT POOL) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MULT POOL in 2029 is $ 0.005562 along with 21.55% growth rate. MPOOL (MULT POOL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of MULT POOL in 2030 is $ 0.005840 along with 27.63% growth rate. MPOOL (MULT POOL) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of MPOOL could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.009513. MPOOL (MULT POOL) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of MPOOL could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.015495. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.004576 0.00%

2026 $ 0.004804 5.00%

2027 $ 0.005045 10.25%

2028 $ 0.005297 15.76%

2029 $ 0.005562 21.55%

2030 $ 0.005840 27.63%

2031 $ 0.006132 34.01%

2032 $ 0.006438 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.006760 47.75%

2034 $ 0.007098 55.13%

2035 $ 0.007453 62.89%

2036 $ 0.007826 71.03%

2037 $ 0.008217 79.59%

2038 $ 0.008628 88.56%

2039 $ 0.009060 97.99%

2040 $ 0.009513 107.89% Show More Short Term MPOOL Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth November 11, 2025(Today) $ 0.004576 0.00%

November 12, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.004576 0.01%

November 18, 2025(This Week) $ 0.004580 0.10%

December 11, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.004594 0.41% MPOOL (MULT POOL) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for MULT POOL on November 11, 2025(Today) , is $0.004576 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. MPOOL (MULT POOL) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 12, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for MULT POOL, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.004576 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. MPOOL (MULT POOL) Price Prediction This Week By November 18, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for MULT POOL, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.004580 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. MPOOL (MULT POOL) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for MULT POOL is $0.004594 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current MPOOL Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 408.02K$ 408.02K $ 408.02K Circulation Supply 89.17M 89.17M 89.17M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest MULT POOL price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, MULT POOL has a circulating supply of 89.17M and a total market capitalization of $ 408.02K. View Live MULT POOL Price

MPOOL Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on MPOOL live price page, the current price of MPOOL is 0.004576USD. The circulating supply of MPOOL(MULT POOL) is 89.17M MULT POOL , giving it a market capitalization of $408,024 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 4.21% $ 0.000185 $ 0.004579 $ 0.004390

7 Days 82.07% $ 0.003755 $ 0.004576 $ 0.001917

30 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.004576 $ 0.001917 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, MPOOL has shown a price movement of $0.000185 , reflecting a 4.21% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, MPOOL was trading at a high of $0.004576 and a low of $0.001917 . It had witnessed a price change of 82.07% . This recent trend showcases MULT POOL's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, MPOOL has experienced a 0.00% change, reflecting approximately $0 to its value. This indicates that MULT POOL could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does MPOOL (MULT POOL) Price Prediction Module Work? The MPOOL Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of MULT POOL based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for MPOOL over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of MULT POOL, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of MPOOL. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of MULT POOL. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of MULT POOL to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of MPOOL.

Why is MULT POOL Price Prediction Important?

MULT POOL Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

