MEXC Exchange / Crypto Price Prediction / Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) /

Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Nuwa World by Virtuals price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much NUWA will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Buy NUWA

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Nuwa World by Virtuals % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Nuwa World by Virtuals Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Nuwa World by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.001058 in 2025. Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Nuwa World by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.001111 in 2026. Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of NUWA is $ 0.001166 with a 10.25% growth rate. Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of NUWA is $ 0.001225 with a 15.76% growth rate. Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NUWA in 2029 is $ 0.001286 along with 21.55% growth rate. Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of NUWA in 2030 is $ 0.001350 along with 27.63% growth rate. Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Nuwa World by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.002200. Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Nuwa World by Virtuals could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.003584. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.001058 0.00%

2026 $ 0.001111 5.00%

2027 $ 0.001166 10.25%

2028 $ 0.001225 15.76%

2029 $ 0.001286 21.55%

2030 $ 0.001350 27.63%

2031 $ 0.001418 34.01%

2032 $ 0.001489 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.001563 47.75%

2034 $ 0.001641 55.13%

2035 $ 0.001724 62.89%

2036 $ 0.001810 71.03%

2037 $ 0.001900 79.59%

2038 $ 0.001995 88.56%

2039 $ 0.002095 97.99%

2040 $ 0.002200 107.89% Show More Short Term Nuwa World by Virtuals Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth September 20, 2025(Today) $ 0.001058 0.00%

September 21, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.001058 0.01%

September 27, 2025(This Week) $ 0.001059 0.10%

October 20, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.001062 0.41% Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for NUWA on September 20, 2025(Today) , is $0.001058 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Price Prediction Tomorrow For September 21, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for NUWA, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.001058 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Price Prediction This Week By September 27, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for NUWA, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.001059 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for NUWA is $0.001062 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Nuwa World by Virtuals Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 158.74K$ 158.74K $ 158.74K Circulation Supply 150.00M 150.00M 150.00M Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest NUWA price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, NUWA has a circulating supply of 150.00M and a total market capitalization of $ 158.74K. View Live NUWA Price

Nuwa World by Virtuals Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Nuwa World by Virtuals live price page, the current price of Nuwa World by Virtuals is 0.001058USD. The circulating supply of Nuwa World by Virtuals(NUWA) is 150.00M NUWA , giving it a market capitalization of $158,736 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -2.20% $ 0 $ 0.001103 $ 0.001032

7 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.001143 $ 0.001034

30 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 0.001143 $ 0.001034 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Nuwa World by Virtuals has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a -2.20% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Nuwa World by Virtuals was trading at a high of $0.001143 and a low of $0.001034 . It had witnessed a price change of 0.00% . This recent trend showcases NUWA's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Nuwa World by Virtuals has experienced a 0.00% change, reflecting approximately $0 to its value. This indicates that NUWA could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) Price Prediction Module Work? The Nuwa World by Virtuals Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of NUWA based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Nuwa World by Virtuals over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of NUWA, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Nuwa World by Virtuals. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of NUWA. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of NUWA to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Nuwa World by Virtuals.

Why is NUWA Price Prediction Important?

NUWA Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is NUWA worth investing now? According to your predictions, NUWA will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of NUWA next month? According to the Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) price prediction tool, the forecasted NUWA price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 NUWA cost in 2026? The price of 1 Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, NUWA will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of NUWA in 2027? Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 NUWA by 2027. What is the estimated price target of NUWA in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of NUWA in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 NUWA cost in 2030? The price of 1 Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, NUWA will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the NUWA price prediction for 2040? Nuwa World by Virtuals (NUWA) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 NUWA by 2040. Sign Up Now