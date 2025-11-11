Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Pleasing Gold price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much PGOLD will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Pleasing Gold % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Pleasing Gold Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Pleasing Gold could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 4,091.83 in 2025. Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Pleasing Gold could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 4,296.4215 in 2026. Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of PGOLD is $ 4,511.2425 with a 10.25% growth rate. Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of PGOLD is $ 4,736.8047 with a 15.76% growth rate. Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PGOLD in 2029 is $ 4,973.6449 along with 21.55% growth rate. Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of PGOLD in 2030 is $ 5,222.3271 along with 27.63% growth rate. Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Pleasing Gold could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 8,506.6206. Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Pleasing Gold could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 13,856.3887. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 4,091.83 0.00%

2026 $ 4,296.4215 5.00%

2027 $ 4,511.2425 10.25%

2028 $ 4,736.8047 15.76%

2029 $ 4,973.6449 21.55%

2030 $ 5,222.3271 27.63%

2031 $ 5,483.4435 34.01%

2032 $ 5,757.6157 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 6,045.4965 47.75%

2034 $ 6,347.7713 55.13%

2035 $ 6,665.1599 62.89%

2036 $ 6,998.4178 71.03%

2037 $ 7,348.3387 79.59%

2038 $ 7,715.7557 88.56%

2039 $ 8,101.5435 97.99%

2040 $ 8,506.6206 107.89% Show More Short Term Pleasing Gold Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth November 11, 2025(Today) $ 4,091.83 0.00%

November 12, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 4,092.3905 0.01%

November 18, 2025(This Week) $ 4,095.7536 0.10%

December 11, 2025(30 Days) $ 4,108.6457 0.41% Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for PGOLD on November 11, 2025(Today) , is $4,091.83 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 12, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for PGOLD, using a 5% annual growth input, is $4,092.3905 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction This Week By November 18, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for PGOLD, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $4,095.7536 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for PGOLD is $4,108.6457 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Pleasing Gold Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 79.76M$ 79.76M $ 79.76M Circulation Supply 19.51K 19.51K 19.51K Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest PGOLD price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, PGOLD has a circulating supply of 19.51K and a total market capitalization of $ 79.76M. View Live PGOLD Price

Pleasing Gold Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Pleasing Gold live price page, the current price of Pleasing Gold is 4,091.83USD. The circulating supply of Pleasing Gold(PGOLD) is 19.51K PGOLD , giving it a market capitalization of $79,758,743 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour 2.50% $ 99.87 $ 4,098.66 $ 3,984.77

7 Days 2.15% $ 88.1425 $ 4,091.8300 $ 3,939.1184

30 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 4,091.8300 $ 3,939.1184 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Pleasing Gold has shown a price movement of $99.87 , reflecting a 2.50% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Pleasing Gold was trading at a high of $4,091.8300 and a low of $3,939.1184 . It had witnessed a price change of 2.15% . This recent trend showcases PGOLD's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Pleasing Gold has experienced a 0.00% change, reflecting approximately $0 to its value. This indicates that PGOLD could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) Price Prediction Module Work? The Pleasing Gold Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of PGOLD based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Pleasing Gold over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of PGOLD, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Pleasing Gold. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of PGOLD. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of PGOLD to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Pleasing Gold.

Why is PGOLD Price Prediction Important?

PGOLD Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is PGOLD worth investing now? According to your predictions, PGOLD will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of PGOLD next month? According to the Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) price prediction tool, the forecasted PGOLD price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 PGOLD cost in 2026? The price of 1 Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, PGOLD will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of PGOLD in 2027? Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 PGOLD by 2027. What is the estimated price target of PGOLD in 2028? According to your price prediction input, Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of PGOLD in 2029? According to your price prediction input, Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 PGOLD cost in 2030? The price of 1 Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, PGOLD will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the PGOLD price prediction for 2040? Pleasing Gold (PGOLD) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 PGOLD by 2040.