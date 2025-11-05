Resister (RSTR) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Resister price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much RSTR will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Resister % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Resister Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Resister (RSTR) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Resister could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.009714 in 2025. Resister (RSTR) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Resister could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.010199 in 2026. Resister (RSTR) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of RSTR is $ 0.010709 with a 10.25% growth rate. Resister (RSTR) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of RSTR is $ 0.011245 with a 15.76% growth rate. Resister (RSTR) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RSTR in 2029 is $ 0.011807 along with 21.55% growth rate. Resister (RSTR) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of RSTR in 2030 is $ 0.012398 along with 27.63% growth rate. Resister (RSTR) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Resister could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.020195. Resister (RSTR) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Resister could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.032895. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.009714 0.00%

2026 $ 0.010199 5.00%

2027 $ 0.010709 10.25%

2028 $ 0.011245 15.76%

2029 $ 0.011807 21.55%

2030 $ 0.012398 27.63%

2031 $ 0.013018 34.01%

2032 $ 0.013668 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 0.014352 47.75%

2034 $ 0.015069 55.13%

2035 $ 0.015823 62.89%

2036 $ 0.016614 71.03%

2037 $ 0.017445 79.59%

2038 $ 0.018317 88.56%

2039 $ 0.019233 97.99%

2040 $ 0.020195 107.89% Show More Short Term Resister Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth November 5, 2025(Today) $ 0.009714 0.00%

November 6, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.009715 0.01%

November 12, 2025(This Week) $ 0.009723 0.10%

December 5, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.009754 0.41% Resister (RSTR) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for RSTR on November 5, 2025(Today) , is $0.009714 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Resister (RSTR) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 6, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for RSTR, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.009715 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Resister (RSTR) Price Prediction This Week By November 12, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for RSTR, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.009723 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Resister (RSTR) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for RSTR is $0.009754 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Resister Price Statistics
Current Price ----
Price Change (24H) --
Market Cap $ 1.22M
Circulation Supply 125.50M
Volume (24H) ----
The latest RSTR price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, RSTR has a circulating supply of 125.50M and a total market capitalization of $ 1.22M.

Resister Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Resister live price page, the current price of Resister is 0.009714USD. The circulating supply of Resister(RSTR) is 125.50M RSTR , giving it a market capitalization of $1,219,179 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -8.45% $ -0.000896 $ 0.011634 $ 0.009184

7 Days -11.59% $ -0.001126 $ 0.013897 $ 0.009196

30 Days -25.15% $ -0.002443 $ 0.013897 $ 0.009196 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Resister has shown a price movement of $-0.000896 , reflecting a -8.45% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Resister was trading at a high of $0.013897 and a low of $0.009196 . It had witnessed a price change of -11.59% . This recent trend showcases RSTR's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Resister has experienced a -25.15% change, reflecting approximately $-0.002443 to its value. This indicates that RSTR could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Resister (RSTR) Price Prediction Module Work? The Resister Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of RSTR based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Resister over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of RSTR, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Resister. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of RSTR. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of RSTR to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Resister.

Why is RSTR Price Prediction Important?

RSTR Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

