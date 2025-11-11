Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Price Prediction (USD)

Get Staked USD Coin price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much SUSD will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of Staked USD Coin % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction Staked USD Coin Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, Staked USD Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.995764 in 2025. Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, Staked USD Coin could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 1.0455 in 2026. Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of SUSD is $ 1.0978 with a 10.25% growth rate. Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of SUSD is $ 1.1527 with a 15.76% growth rate. Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SUSD in 2029 is $ 1.2103 along with 21.55% growth rate. Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of SUSD in 2030 is $ 1.2708 along with 27.63% growth rate. Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of Staked USD Coin could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 2.0701. Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of Staked USD Coin could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 3.3720. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.995764 0.00%

2026 $ 1.0455 5.00%

2027 $ 1.0978 10.25%

2028 $ 1.1527 15.76%

2029 $ 1.2103 21.55%

2030 $ 1.2708 27.63%

2031 $ 1.3344 34.01%

2032 $ 1.4011 40.71% Year Price Growth 2033 $ 1.4711 47.75%

2034 $ 1.5447 55.13%

2035 $ 1.6219 62.89%

2036 $ 1.7030 71.03%

2037 $ 1.7882 79.59%

2038 $ 1.8776 88.56%

2039 $ 1.9715 97.99%

2040 $ 2.0701 107.89% Show More Short Term Staked USD Coin Price Prediction For Today, Tomorrow, This Week, and 30 Days Date Price Prediction Growth November 11, 2025(Today) $ 0.995764 0.00%

November 12, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.995900 0.01%

November 18, 2025(This Week) $ 0.996718 0.10%

December 11, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.999856 0.41% Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for SUSD on November 11, 2025(Today) , is $0.995764 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Price Prediction Tomorrow For November 12, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for SUSD, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.995900 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Price Prediction This Week By November 18, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for SUSD, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.996718 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for SUSD is $0.999856 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current Staked USD Coin Price Statistics

The latest SUSD price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, SUSD has a circulating supply of 1.02M and a total market capitalization of $ 1.01M.

Staked USD Coin Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on Staked USD Coin live price page, the current price of Staked USD Coin is 0.995764USD. The circulating supply of Staked USD Coin(SUSD) is 1.02M SUSD , giving it a market capitalization of $1,013,742 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.65% $ -0.006519 $ 1.007 $ 0.990893

7 Days -0.51% $ -0.005109 $ 1.0058 $ 0.990892

30 Days 0.00% $ 0 $ 1.0058 $ 0.990892 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, Staked USD Coin has shown a price movement of $-0.006519 , reflecting a -0.65% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, Staked USD Coin was trading at a high of $1.0058 and a low of $0.990892 . It had witnessed a price change of -0.51% . This recent trend showcases SUSD's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, Staked USD Coin has experienced a 0.00% change, reflecting approximately $0 to its value. This indicates that SUSD could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does Staked USD Coin (SUSD) Price Prediction Module Work? The Staked USD Coin Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of SUSD based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for Staked USD Coin over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of SUSD, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of Staked USD Coin. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of SUSD. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of SUSD to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of Staked USD Coin.

Why is SUSD Price Prediction Important?

SUSD Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

