Get The Kingdom Coin price predictions for 2026, 2027, 2028, 2030, and more. Predict how much TKC will grow in the next 5 years or more. Instantly forecast future price scenarios based on market trends and sentiment.

Enter a number between -100 and 1,000 to predict the price of The Kingdom Coin % Calculate *Disclaimer: All price predictions are based on user input. -- -- -- 0.00% USD Actual Prediction The Kingdom Coin Price Prediction for 2025-2050 (USD) The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Price Prediction for 2025 (This Year) Based on your prediction, The Kingdom Coin could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.029170 in 2025. The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Price Prediction for 2026 (Next Year) Based on your prediction, The Kingdom Coin could potentially see a growth of 5.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.030629 in 2026. The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Price Prediction for 2027 (in 2 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2027 future price of TKC is $ 0.032160 with a 10.25% growth rate. The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Price Prediction for 2028 (in 3 Years) According to the price prediction module, the forecasted 2028 future price of TKC is $ 0.033768 with a 15.76% growth rate. The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Price Prediction for 2029 (in 4 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TKC in 2029 is $ 0.035456 along with 21.55% growth rate. The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years) Following the price prediction module above, the target price of TKC in 2030 is $ 0.037229 along with 27.63% growth rate. The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years) In 2040, the price of The Kingdom Coin could potentially see a growth of 107.89%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.060643. The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Price Prediction for 2050 (in 25 Years) In 2050, the price of The Kingdom Coin could potentially see a growth of 238.64%. It could reach a trading price of $ 0.098781. Year Price Growth 2025 $ 0.029170 0.00%

September 13, 2025(Tomorrow) $ 0.029174 0.01%

September 19, 2025(This Week) $ 0.029198 0.10%

October 12, 2025(30 Days) $ 0.029290 0.41% The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Price Prediction Today The predicted price for TKC on September 12, 2025(Today) , is $0.029170 . This projection reflects the calculated outcome of the provided growth percentage, giving users a snapshot of potential price movement for today. The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Price Prediction Tomorrow For September 13, 2025(Tomorrow), the price prediction for TKC, using a 5% annual growth input, is $0.029174 . These results offer an estimated outlook for the token’s value based on the chosen parameters. The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Price Prediction This Week By September 19, 2025(This Week), the price prediction for TKC, using a 5% annual growth rate, is $0.029198 . This weekly forecast is calculated based on the same growth percentage to provide an idea of potential price trends over the coming days. The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Price Prediction 30 Days Looking at 30 days ahead, the projected price for TKC is $0.029290 . This prediction is derived using the 5% annual growth input to estimate where the token’s value could stand after a month.

Current The Kingdom Coin Price Statistics Current Price ---- -- Price Change (24H) -- Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Volume (24H) ---- -- Volume (24H) -- The latest TKC price is --. It has a 24-hour change of 0.00%, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. Furthermore, TKC has a circulating supply of 0.00 and a total market capitalization of $ 0.00. View Live TKC Price

The Kingdom Coin Historical Price According to the latest data gathered on The Kingdom Coin live price page, the current price of The Kingdom Coin is 0.029170USD. The circulating supply of The Kingdom Coin(TKC) is 0.00 TKC , giving it a market capitalization of $0 . Period Change(%) Change(USD) High Low 24-hour -0.28% $ 0 $ 0.030431 $ 0.029018

7 Days -1.47% $ -0.000431 $ 0.033850 $ 0.021212

30 Days 37.82% $ 0.011032 $ 0.033850 $ 0.021212 24-Hour Performance In the past 24 hours, The Kingdom Coin has shown a price movement of $0 , reflecting a -0.28% change in value. 7-Day Performance Over the last 7 days, The Kingdom Coin was trading at a high of $0.033850 and a low of $0.021212 . It had witnessed a price change of -1.47% . This recent trend showcases TKC's potential for further movement in the market. 30-Day Performance In the past month, The Kingdom Coin has experienced a 37.82% change, reflecting approximately $0.011032 to its value. This indicates that TKC could witness further price changes in the near future.

How Does The Kingdom Coin (TKC) Price Prediction Module Work? The The Kingdom Coin Price Prediction Module is a user-friendly tool designed to help you estimate potential future prices of TKC based on your own growth assumptions. Whether you're a seasoned trader or a curious investor, this module offers a simple and interactive way to forecast the token's future value. 1. Input Your Growth Prediction Start by entering your desired growth percentage, which can be either positive or negative, depending on your market outlook. This could reflect your expectations for The Kingdom Coin over the next year, five years, or even decades into the future. 2. Calculate the Future Price Once you’ve entered the growth rate, click the ‘Calculate’ button. The module will instantly compute the projected future price of TKC, giving you a clear visualization of how your prediction affects the token’s value over time. 3. Explore Different Scenarios You can experiment with various growth rates to see how different market conditions might impact the price of The Kingdom Coin. This flexibility allows you to analyze both optimistic and conservative forecasts, helping you make more informed decisions. 4. User Sentiment and Community Insights The module also integrates user sentiment data, allowing you to compare your predictions with those of other users. This collective input offers valuable insight into how the community perceives the future of TKC. Technical Indicators for Price Prediction To enhance the accuracy of the forecast, the module leverages a variety of technical indicators and market data. These include: Exponential Moving Averages (EMA): Helps track the token's price trend by smoothing out fluctuations and providing insight into potential trend reversals. Bollinger Bands: Measures market volatility and identifies potential overbought or oversold conditions. Relative Strength Index (RSI): Assesses the momentum of TKC to determine whether it is in a bullish or bearish phase. Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD): Evaluates the strength and direction of price movements to identify potential entry and exit points.By combining these indicators with real-time market data, the module provides a dynamic price prediction, helping you gain deeper insights into the future potential of The Kingdom Coin.

Why is TKC Price Prediction Important?

TKC Price Predictions are crucial for several reasons, and investors engage in them for various purposes:

Investment Strategy Development: Predictions help investors formulate strategies. By estimating future prices, they can decide when to buy, sell, or hold cryptocurrency.

Risk Assessment: Understanding potential price movements allows investors to gauge the risk associated with a particular crypto asset. This is essential in managing and mitigating potential losses.

Market Analysis: Predictions often involve analyzing market trends, news, and historical data. This comprehensive analysis aids investors in understanding the market dynamics and the factors influencing price changes.

Portfolio Diversification: By predicting which cryptocurrencies might perform well, investors can diversify their portfolios accordingly, spreading risk across various assets.

Long-term Planning: Investors looking for long-term gains rely on predictions to identify cryptocurrencies with potential for future growth.

Psychological Preparedness: Knowing possible price scenarios prepares investors emotionally and financially for market volatility.

Community Engagement: Crypto price predictions often spark discussions within the investor community, leading to a broader understanding and collective wisdom about market trends.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQ): Is TKC worth investing now? According to your predictions, TKC will achieve -- on undefined , making it a token worth considering. What is the price prediction of TKC next month? According to the The Kingdom Coin (TKC) price prediction tool, the forecasted TKC price will reach -- on undefined . How much will 1 TKC cost in 2026? The price of 1 The Kingdom Coin (TKC) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, TKC will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2026. What is the forecasted price of TKC in 2027? The Kingdom Coin (TKC) is predicted to see 0.00% annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 TKC by 2027. What is the estimated price target of TKC in 2028? According to your price prediction input, The Kingdom Coin (TKC) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2028. What is the estimated price target of TKC in 2029? According to your price prediction input, The Kingdom Coin (TKC) will see a 0.00% growth, with an estimated price target of -- in 2029. How much will 1 TKC cost in 2030? The price of 1 The Kingdom Coin (TKC) today is -- . According to the prediction module above, TKC will increase by 0.00% , reaching -- in 2030. What is the TKC price prediction for 2040? The Kingdom Coin (TKC) is predicted to see 0.00% gains annually, reaching a price of -- for 1 TKC by 2040.