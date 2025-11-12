ExchangeDEX+
The live HAJIMI price today is 0.01682 USD.哈基米 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time 哈基米 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Türkiye!

HAJIMI (哈基米) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-13 01:17:31 (UTC+8)

HAJIMI Price Today

The live HAJIMI (哈基米) price today is $ 0.01682, with a 2.83% change over the past 24 hours. The current 哈基米 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.01682 per 哈基米.

HAJIMI currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- 哈基米. During the last 24 hours, 哈基米 traded between $ 0.01637 (low) and $ 0.01841 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 哈基米 moved 0.00% in the last hour and -25.42% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 53.50K.

HAJIMI (哈基米) Market Information

$ 53.50K
$ 0.00
BSC

The current Market Cap of HAJIMI is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 53.50K. The circulating supply of 哈基米 is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

HAJIMI Price History USD

HAJIMI (哈基米) Price History USD

Track the price changes of HAJIMI for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0004899-2.83%
30 Days$ -0.02224-56.94%
60 Days$ +0.01082+180.33%
90 Days$ +0.01082+180.33%
HAJIMI Price Change Today

Today, 哈基米 recorded a change of $ -0.0004899 (-2.83%), reflecting its latest market activity.

HAJIMI 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.02224 (-56.94%), showing the token's short-term performance.

HAJIMI 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 哈基米 saw a change of $ +0.01082 (+180.33%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

HAJIMI 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ +0.01082 (+180.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of HAJIMI (哈基米)?

Check out the HAJIMI Price History page now.

AI Analysis for HAJIMI

AI-driven insights that analyze HAJIMI latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence HAJIMI's prices?

HAJIMI cryptocurrency prices are influenced by several key factors:

1. Market sentiment and investor confidence
2. Trading volume and liquidity levels
3. Supply and demand dynamics
4. Overall crypto market trends and Bitcoin correlation
5. Project development updates and roadmap progress

Why do people want to know HAJIMI's price today?

People want to know HAJIMI price today because they are investors or traders monitoring their portfolio value, looking for buying/selling opportunities, or tracking market trends. Real-time price data helps them make informed decisions about entering or exiting positions.

Price Prediction for HAJIMI

HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 哈基米 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
HAJIMI (哈基米) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of HAJIMI could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

About HAJIMI

HAJIMI is a digital asset that operates on a decentralized blockchain network. It is primarily designed to facilitate secure, peer-to-peer transactions, enabling users to send and receive digital assets across the network without the need for intermediaries. HAJIMI leverages a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency compared to proof-of-work systems. The asset's supply and issuance model is algorithmically controlled, ensuring a predictable and transparent distribution of new tokens. In the broader cryptocurrency ecosystem, HAJIMI is often utilized for its fast transaction speeds and low fees, making it a popular choice for microtransactions and everyday purchases.

What is HAJIMI (哈基米)

HAJIMI was inspired by an orange stray cat that went viral online.

HAJIMI Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of HAJIMI, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About HAJIMI

How much will 1 HAJIMI be worth in 2030?
If HAJIMI were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around $-- by 2026, $-- by 2030, $-- by 2035, and $-- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential HAJIMI prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2025-11-13 01:17:31 (UTC+8)

HAJIMI (哈基米) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-12 23:21:00Industry Updates
Trading volume of meme coins on SOL and BSC chains declined today, with most maintaining narrow fluctuations within 6%
11-12 15:27:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, KDA Drops Over 59% in 24h
11-12 07:19:00Industry Updates
$411 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions
11-11 22:35:35Industry Updates
Base chain x402 ecosystem-related tokens fell broadly today, with PAY AI, PING and others dropping more than 20%
11-11 21:51:15Industry Updates
Current Mainstream CEX and DEX Funding Rates Indicate Market Return to Bearish Sentiment
11-11 12:21:32Industry Updates
$301 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, both longs and shorts affected

