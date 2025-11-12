ExchangeDEX+
The live NAILONG price today is 0.0003817 USD.奶龙 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time 奶龙 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Türkiye!

1 奶龙 to USD Live Price:

NAILONG (奶龙) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-13 01:17:02 (UTC+8)

NAILONG Price Today

The live NAILONG (奶龙) price today is $ 0.0003817, with a 6.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current 奶龙 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0003817 per 奶龙.

NAILONG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- 奶龙. During the last 24 hours, 奶龙 traded between $ 0.0003791 (low) and $ 0.0004965 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 奶龙 moved -5.71% in the last hour and -33.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.29K.

NAILONG (奶龙) Market Information

$ 54.29K
$ 0.00
BSC

The current Market Cap of NAILONG is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.29K. The circulating supply of 奶龙 is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

NAILONG Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
-5.71%

-6.05%

-33.84%

-33.84%

NAILONG (奶龙) Price History USD

Track the price changes of NAILONG for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.00002458-6.05%
30 Days$ -0.0141983-97.39%
60 Days$ -0.0076183-95.23%
90 Days$ -0.0076183-95.23%
NAILONG Price Change Today

Today, 奶龙 recorded a change of $ -0.00002458 (-6.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.

NAILONG 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0141983 (-97.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.

NAILONG 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 奶龙 saw a change of $ -0.0076183 (-95.23%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

NAILONG 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0076183 (-95.23%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of NAILONG (奶龙)?

Check out the NAILONG Price History page now.

AI Analysis for NAILONG

AI-driven insights that analyze NAILONG latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence NAILONG's prices?

NAILONG price factors include: market sentiment, trading volume, whale movements, social media hype, exchange listings, overall crypto market trends, community engagement, tokenomics, regulatory news, and speculative trading patterns typical of meme coins.

Why do people want to know NAILONG's price today?

People want to know NAILONG price today because they are investors or traders monitoring their portfolio value, potential buyers looking for entry points, or curious about market performance. Real-time price tracking helps make informed trading decisions, assess profit/loss, and stay updated on market trends and volatility for this cryptocurrency token.

Price Prediction for NAILONG

NAILONG (奶龙) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 奶龙 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
NAILONG (奶龙) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of NAILONG could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

How to buy & Invest NAILONG in Türkiye

Ready to get started with NAILONG? Buying 奶龙 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy NAILONG. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your NAILONG (奶龙) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and NAILONG will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy NAILONG (奶龙) Guide

What can you do with NAILONG

Owning NAILONG allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximize your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying NAILONG (奶龙) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

What is NAILONG (奶龙)

Transforming the popular “Nai Long” emoji IP into a localized meme token within the Binance ecosystem.

NAILONG Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of NAILONG, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About NAILONG

How much will 1 NAILONG be worth in 2030?
If NAILONG were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around $-- by 2026, $-- by 2030, $-- by 2035, and $-- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential NAILONG prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2025-11-13 01:17:02 (UTC+8)

NAILONG (奶龙) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-12 23:21:00Industry Updates
Trading volume of meme coins on SOL and BSC chains declined today, with most maintaining narrow fluctuations within 6%
11-12 15:27:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, KDA Drops Over 59% in 24h
11-12 07:19:00Industry Updates
$411 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions
11-11 22:35:35Industry Updates
Base chain x402 ecosystem-related tokens fell broadly today, with PAY AI, PING and others dropping more than 20%
11-11 21:51:15Industry Updates
Current Mainstream CEX and DEX Funding Rates Indicate Market Return to Bearish Sentiment
11-11 12:21:32Industry Updates
$301 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, both longs and shorts affected

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

