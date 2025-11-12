NAILONG Price(奶龙)
The live NAILONG (奶龙) price today is $ 0.0003817, with a 6.05% change over the past 24 hours. The current 奶龙 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0003817 per 奶龙.
NAILONG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- 奶龙. During the last 24 hours, 奶龙 traded between $ 0.0003791 (low) and $ 0.0004965 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.
In short-term performance, 奶龙 moved -5.71% in the last hour and -33.84% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.29K.
BSC
The current Market Cap of NAILONG is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.29K. The circulating supply of 奶龙 is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.
Track the price changes of NAILONG for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.00002458
|-6.05%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0141983
|-97.39%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0076183
|-95.23%
|90 Days
|$ -0.0076183
|-95.23%
Today, 奶龙 recorded a change of $ -0.00002458 (-6.05%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0141983 (-97.39%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, 奶龙 saw a change of $ -0.0076183 (-95.23%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0076183 (-95.23%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
AI-driven insights that analyze NAILONG latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.
In 2040, the price of NAILONG could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
Transforming the popular “Nai Long” emoji IP into a localized meme token within the Binance ecosystem.
For a more in-depth understanding of NAILONG, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|11-12 23:21:00
|Industry Updates
Trading volume of meme coins on SOL and BSC chains declined today, with most maintaining narrow fluctuations within 6%
|11-12 15:27:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, KDA Drops Over 59% in 24h
|11-12 07:19:00
|Industry Updates
$411 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions
|11-11 22:35:35
|Industry Updates
Base chain x402 ecosystem-related tokens fell broadly today, with PAY AI, PING and others dropping more than 20%
|11-11 21:51:15
|Industry Updates
Current Mainstream CEX and DEX Funding Rates Indicate Market Return to Bearish Sentiment
|11-11 12:21:32
|Industry Updates
$301 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, both longs and shorts affected
Amount
1 奶龙 = 0.0003817 USD