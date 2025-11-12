KEFUXIAOHE Price(客服小何)
The live KEFUXIAOHE (客服小何) price today is $ 0.006092, with a 4.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current 客服小何 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.006092 per 客服小何.
KEFUXIAOHE currently ranks #1302 by market capitalization at $ 6.09M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 客服小何. During the last 24 hours, 客服小何 traded between $ 0.005826 (low) and $ 0.00701 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08556276703003587, while the all-time low was $ 0.000043032462571064.
In short-term performance, 客服小何 moved -0.53% in the last hour and -7.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.51K.
The current Market Cap of KEFUXIAOHE is $ 6.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.51K. The circulating supply of 客服小何 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.09M.
Track the price changes of KEFUXIAOHE for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00024274
|+4.15%
|30 Days
|$ -0.012478
|-67.20%
|60 Days
|$ -0.013908
|-69.54%
|90 Days
|$ -0.013908
|-69.54%
Today, 客服小何 recorded a change of $ +0.00024274 (+4.15%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.012478 (-67.20%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, 客服小何 saw a change of $ -0.013908 (-69.54%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.013908 (-69.54%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of KEFUXIAOHE (客服小何)?
Check out the KEFUXIAOHE Price History page now.
AI-driven insights that analyze KEFUXIAOHE latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.
In 2040, the price of KEFUXIAOHE could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
KEFUXIAOHE is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain network. It is designed to facilitate peer-to-peer transactions, with a focus on enabling secure, fast, and low-cost transfers of value. The asset uses a consensus model that is widely accepted in the cryptocurrency community, ensuring the integrity and security of transactions. KEFUXIAOHE’s supply and issuance model is based on predetermined rules embedded within its blockchain protocol. The asset is typically used in transactions that require quick settlement times and minimal fees, making it a popular choice in various digital ecosystems. Its blockchain also supports the development and execution of smart contracts, adding to its versatility and utility in the crypto space.
For a more in-depth understanding of KEFUXIAOHE, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|11-12 23:21:00
|Industry Updates
Trading volume of meme coins on SOL and BSC chains declined today, with most maintaining narrow fluctuations within 6%
|11-12 15:27:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, KDA Drops Over 59% in 24h
|11-12 07:19:00
|Industry Updates
$411 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions
|11-11 22:35:35
|Industry Updates
Base chain x402 ecosystem-related tokens fell broadly today, with PAY AI, PING and others dropping more than 20%
|11-11 21:51:15
|Industry Updates
Current Mainstream CEX and DEX Funding Rates Indicate Market Return to Bearish Sentiment
|11-11 12:21:32
|Industry Updates
$301 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, both longs and shorts affected
