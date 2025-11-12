KEFUXIAOHE Price Today

The live KEFUXIAOHE (客服小何) price today is $ 0.006092, with a 4.15% change over the past 24 hours. The current 客服小何 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.006092 per 客服小何.

KEFUXIAOHE currently ranks #1302 by market capitalization at $ 6.09M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 客服小何. During the last 24 hours, 客服小何 traded between $ 0.005826 (low) and $ 0.00701 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.08556276703003587, while the all-time low was $ 0.000043032462571064.

In short-term performance, 客服小何 moved -0.53% in the last hour and -7.62% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 63.51K.

KEFUXIAOHE (客服小何) Market Information

Rank No.1302 Market Cap $ 6.09M$ 6.09M $ 6.09M Volume (24H) $ 63.51K$ 63.51K $ 63.51K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 6.09M$ 6.09M $ 6.09M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Public Blockchain BSC

The current Market Cap of KEFUXIAOHE is $ 6.09M, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 63.51K. The circulating supply of 客服小何 is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 6.09M.