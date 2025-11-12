Binance Life Price Today

The live Binance Life (币安人生) price today is $ 0.16111, with a 1.39% change over the past 24 hours. The current 币安人生 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.16111 per 币安人生.

Binance Life currently ranks #228 by market capitalization at $ 161.11M, with a circulating supply of 1.00B 币安人生. During the last 24 hours, 币安人生 traded between $ 0.15738 (low) and $ 0.17445 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.5073972133192474, while the all-time low was $ 0.000104447116201723.

In short-term performance, 币安人生 moved -1.93% in the last hour and -11.40% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 99.89K.

Binance Life (币安人生) Market Information

Rank No.228 Market Cap $ 161.11M$ 161.11M $ 161.11M Volume (24H) $ 99.89K$ 99.89K $ 99.89K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 161.11M$ 161.11M $ 161.11M Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 100.00% Public Blockchain BSC

