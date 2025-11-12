ExchangeDEX+
The live Binance Car price today is 0.0001986 USD.币安汽车 market cap is -- USD. Track real-time 币安汽车 to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Türkiye!

Binance Car (币安汽车) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-13 01:17:24 (UTC+8)

Binance Car Price Today

The live Binance Car (币安汽车) price today is $ 0.0001986, with a 1.34% change over the past 24 hours. The current 币安汽车 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001986 per 币安汽车.

Binance Car currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- 币安汽车. During the last 24 hours, 币安汽车 traded between $ 0.0001717 (low) and $ 0.0002067 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 币安汽车 moved -1.64% in the last hour and -11.89% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 51.73K.

Binance Car (币安汽车) Market Information

--
----

$ 51.73K
$ 51.73K$ 51.73K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

BSC

The current Market Cap of Binance Car is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 51.73K. The circulating supply of 币安汽车 is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

Binance Car Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0001717
$ 0.0001717$ 0.0001717
24H Low
$ 0.0002067
$ 0.0002067$ 0.0002067
24H High

$ 0.0001717
$ 0.0001717$ 0.0001717

$ 0.0002067
$ 0.0002067$ 0.0002067

--
----

--
----

-1.64%

-1.34%

-11.89%

-11.89%

Binance Car (币安汽车) Price History USD

Track the price changes of Binance Car for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.000002693-1.34%
30 Days$ -0.0004038-67.04%
60 Days$ -0.0048014-96.03%
90 Days$ -0.0048014-96.03%
Binance Car Price Change Today

Today, 币安汽车 recorded a change of $ -0.000002693 (-1.34%), reflecting its latest market activity.

Binance Car 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0004038 (-67.04%), showing the token's short-term performance.

Binance Car 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 币安汽车 saw a change of $ -0.0048014 (-96.03%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

Binance Car 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0048014 (-96.03%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Binance Car (币安汽车)?

Check out the Binance Car Price History page now.

AI Analysis for Binance Car

AI-driven insights that analyze Binance Car latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence Binance Car's prices?

Binance Car is not a recognized cryptocurrency or official Binance product. If you're referring to a specific token, general crypto price factors include: market demand/supply, trading volume, Bitcoin correlation, regulatory news, project fundamentals, partnerships, community sentiment, and overall market conditions.

Why do people want to know Binance Car's price today?

People want to know Binance Car price today for several reasons: investment decisions, portfolio tracking, trading opportunities, market analysis, and potential profit evaluation. Real-time price data helps traders make informed buy/sell choices and monitor their holdings' value.

Price Prediction for Binance Car

Binance Car (币安汽车) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 币安汽车 in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Binance Car (币安汽车) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Binance Car could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

About Binance Car

BIANCAR is a digital asset that operates on its own proprietary blockchain network. It is designed to facilitate secure and efficient transactions across the network, serving as a medium of exchange between participants. BIANCAR's consensus mechanism and supply model are not widely known, hence, cannot be accurately described. The asset's primary use case is to provide a decentralized platform for transactions, reducing reliance on traditional financial intermediaries. It also aims to offer a level of privacy and security in transactions, which is a common characteristic of many cryptocurrencies. BIANCAR's role in the broader crypto ecosystem is to contribute to the ongoing innovation in decentralized finance and digital assets.

How to buy & Invest Binance Car in Türkiye

Ready to get started with Binance Car? Buying 币安汽车 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Binance Car. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Binance Car (币安汽车) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and Binance Car will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy Binance Car (币安汽车) Guide

What can you do with Binance Car

Owning Binance Car allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximize your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying Binance Car (币安汽车) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is Binance Car (币安汽车)

Combining the exchange brand with the “car” concept.

Binance Car Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of Binance Car, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Binance Car

How much will 1 Binance Car be worth in 2030?
If Binance Car were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around $-- by 2026, $-- by 2030, $-- by 2035, and $-- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Binance Car prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2025-11-13 01:17:24 (UTC+8)

Binance Car (币安汽车) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-12 23:21:00Industry Updates
Trading volume of meme coins on SOL and BSC chains declined today, with most maintaining narrow fluctuations within 6%
11-12 15:27:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, KDA Drops Over 59% in 24h
11-12 07:19:00Industry Updates
$411 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions
11-11 22:35:35Industry Updates
Base chain x402 ecosystem-related tokens fell broadly today, with PAY AI, PING and others dropping more than 20%
11-11 21:51:15Industry Updates
Current Mainstream CEX and DEX Funding Rates Indicate Market Return to Bearish Sentiment
11-11 12:21:32Industry Updates
$301 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, both longs and shorts affected

