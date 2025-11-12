Financial Freedom Price(財務自由)
The live Financial Freedom (財務自由) price today is $ 0.000327, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current 財務自由 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000327 per 財務自由.
Financial Freedom currently ranks #4250 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 財務自由. During the last 24 hours, 財務自由 traded between $ 0.0003162 (low) and $ 0.0003367 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.05217509232740333, while the all-time low was $ 0.000262086858826141.
In short-term performance, 財務自由 moved -0.07% in the last hour and -11.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.32K.
No.4250
0.00%
BSC
The current Market Cap of Financial Freedom is $ 0.00, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 54.32K. The circulating supply of 財務自由 is 0.00, with a total supply of 1000000000. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 327.00K.
-0.07%
+0.09%
-11.46%
-11.46%
Track the price changes of Financial Freedom for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.000000294
|+0.09%
|30 Days
|$ -0.00309
|-90.44%
|60 Days
|$ -0.019673
|-98.37%
|90 Days
|$ -0.019673
|-98.37%
Today, 財務自由 recorded a change of $ +0.000000294 (+0.09%), reflecting its latest market activity.
Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.00309 (-90.44%), showing the token's short-term performance.
Expanding the view to 60 days, 財務自由 saw a change of $ -0.019673 (-98.37%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.
Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.019673 (-98.37%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.
Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of Financial Freedom (財務自由)?
Check out the Financial Freedom Price History page now.
AI-driven insights that analyze Financial Freedom latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.
In 2040, the price of Financial Freedom could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.
CAIWUZIYOU is a digital asset that operates on a blockchain platform. It is designed to facilitate transactions and smart contracts in a decentralized manner, providing a secure and efficient method for transferring value. The asset employs a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism, which is widely recognized for its energy efficiency and scalability. CAIWUZIYOU's issuance model is based on a fixed supply, which is intended to maintain its value over time. The asset is typically used in a variety of financial applications within the blockchain ecosystem, including decentralized finance (DeFi) and peer-to-peer transactions.
Ready to get started with Financial Freedom? Buying 財務自由 is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy Financial Freedom. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your Financial Freedom (財務自由) Buying journey.
Owning Financial Freedom allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximize your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens
Buying Financial Freedom (財務自由) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.
Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees
Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.
Financial Freedom
For a more in-depth understanding of Financial Freedom, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|11-12 23:21:00
|Industry Updates
Trading volume of meme coins on SOL and BSC chains declined today, with most maintaining narrow fluctuations within 6%
|11-12 15:27:00
|Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, KDA Drops Over 59% in 24h
|11-12 07:19:00
|Industry Updates
$411 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions
|11-11 22:35:35
|Industry Updates
Base chain x402 ecosystem-related tokens fell broadly today, with PAY AI, PING and others dropping more than 20%
|11-11 21:51:15
|Industry Updates
Current Mainstream CEX and DEX Funding Rates Indicate Market Return to Bearish Sentiment
|11-11 12:21:32
|Industry Updates
$301 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, both longs and shorts affected
Go long or short on 財務自由 with leverage. Explore 財務自由USDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.
Explore spot and futures markets, view live Financial Freedom price, volume, and trade directly.
Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC
Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention
Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading
Today's top crypto pumps
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
Amount
1 財務自由 = 0.000327 USD