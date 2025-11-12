Financial Freedom Price Today

The live Financial Freedom (財務自由) price today is $ 0.000327, with a 0.09% change over the past 24 hours. The current 財務自由 to USD conversion rate is $ 0.000327 per 財務自由.

Financial Freedom currently ranks #4250 by market capitalization at $ 0.00, with a circulating supply of 0.00 財務自由. During the last 24 hours, 財務自由 traded between $ 0.0003162 (low) and $ 0.0003367 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.05217509232740333, while the all-time low was $ 0.000262086858826141.

In short-term performance, 財務自由 moved -0.07% in the last hour and -11.46% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 54.32K.

Financial Freedom (財務自由) Market Information

Rank No.4250 Market Cap $ 0.00$ 0.00 $ 0.00 Volume (24H) $ 54.32K$ 54.32K $ 54.32K Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 327.00K$ 327.00K $ 327.00K Circulation Supply 0.00 0.00 0.00 Max Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Total Supply 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 1,000,000,000 Circulation Rate 0.00% Public Blockchain BSC

