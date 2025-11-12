ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFutures500XEarnEvents
More
CHZ Frenzy
The live LONGLONG price today is 0.0001007 USD.龙LONG market cap is -- USD. Track real-time 龙LONG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Türkiye!The live LONGLONG price today is 0.0001007 USD.龙LONG market cap is -- USD. Track real-time 龙LONG to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in Türkiye!

More About 龙LONG

龙LONG Price Info

What is 龙LONG

龙LONG Tokenomics

龙LONG Price Forecast

龙LONG History

龙LONG Buying Guide

龙LONG-to-Fiat Currency Converter

龙LONG Spot

Pre-market

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

LONGLONG Logo

LONGLONG Price(龙LONG)

1 龙LONG to USD Live Price:

$0.0001005
$0.0001005$0.0001005
-4.28%1D
USD
LONGLONG (龙LONG) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2025-11-13 01:18:06 (UTC+8)

LONGLONG Price Today

The live LONGLONG (龙LONG) price today is $ 0.0001007, with a 4.28% change over the past 24 hours. The current 龙LONG to USD conversion rate is $ 0.0001007 per 龙LONG.

LONGLONG currently ranks #- by market capitalization at --, with a circulating supply of -- 龙LONG. During the last 24 hours, 龙LONG traded between $ 0.00009595 (low) and $ 0.0001531 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at --, while the all-time low was --.

In short-term performance, 龙LONG moved -0.20% in the last hour and -11.28% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached $ 58.15K.

LONGLONG (龙LONG) Market Information

--
----

$ 58.15K
$ 58.15K$ 58.15K

$ 0.00
$ 0.00$ 0.00

--
----

--
----

BSC

The current Market Cap of LONGLONG is --, with a 24-hour trading volume of $ 58.15K. The circulating supply of 龙LONG is --, with a total supply of --. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is --.

LONGLONG Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00009595
$ 0.00009595$ 0.00009595
24H Low
$ 0.0001531
$ 0.0001531$ 0.0001531
24H High

$ 0.00009595
$ 0.00009595$ 0.00009595

$ 0.0001531
$ 0.0001531$ 0.0001531

--
----

--
----

-0.20%

-4.27%

-11.28%

-11.28%

LONGLONG (龙LONG) Price History USD

Track the price changes of LONGLONG for today, 30 days, 60 days, and 90 days:

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ -0.0000044937-4.27%
30 Days$ -0.0183093-99.46%
60 Days$ -0.0058993-98.33%
90 Days$ -0.0058993-98.33%
LONGLONG Price Change Today

Today, 龙LONG recorded a change of $ -0.0000044937 (-4.27%), reflecting its latest market activity.

LONGLONG 30-Day Price Change

Over the past 30 days, the price shifted by $ -0.0183093 (-99.46%), showing the token's short-term performance.

LONGLONG 60-Day Price Change

Expanding the view to 60 days, 龙LONG saw a change of $ -0.0058993 (-98.33%), giving a broader perspective on its performance.

LONGLONG 90-Day Price Change

Looking at the 90-day trend, the price moved by $ -0.0058993 (-98.33%), offering insight into the token's long-term trajectory.

Want to unlock the all-time price history and price movements of LONGLONG (龙LONG)?

Check out the LONGLONG Price History page now.

AI Analysis for LONGLONG

AI-driven insights that analyze LONGLONG latest price movements, trading volume trends, and market sentiment indicators, delivering real-time updates to identify trading opportunities and support informed decision-making.

What factors influence LONGLONG's prices?

Several key factors influence LONGLONG token prices:

Market Sentiment: Overall crypto market trends and investor confidence directly impact price movements.

Supply & Demand: Token circulation, trading volume, and holder distribution affect price dynamics.

Utility & Adoption: Real-world use cases, partnerships, and ecosystem development drive long-term value.

Community: Active community engagement, social media presence, and developer activity influence market perception.

Regulatory Environment: Government policies and crypto regulations in key markets create price volatility.

Technical Analysis: Chart patterns, support/resistance levels, and trading indicators guide investor decisions.

Whale Activity: Large holder transactions can cause significant price swings due to market impact.

Why do people want to know LONGLONG's price today?

People want to know LONGLONG price today for several key reasons:

1. Investment decisions - Traders need current prices to buy/sell at optimal times
2. Portfolio tracking - Holders monitor their investment value and performance
3. Market analysis - Price movements help predict future trends and patterns
4. FOMO/timing - Fear of missing profitable opportunities drives price checking
5. Risk management - Current prices help assess position sizes and stop losses

Real-time pricing is crucial for active crypto trading and investment strategies.

Price Prediction for LONGLONG

LONGLONG (龙LONG) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of 龙LONG in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
LONGLONG (龙LONG) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of LONGLONG could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalized analysis, users can utilize MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price LONGLONG will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for 龙LONG price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking LONGLONG Price Prediction.

How to buy & Invest LONGLONG in Türkiye

Ready to get started with LONGLONG? Buying 龙LONG is quick and beginner-friendly on MEXC. You can start trading instantly once you have made your first purchase. To learn more, check out our full guide on how to buy LONGLONG. Below is a quick 5-step overview to help you begin your LONGLONG (龙LONG) Buying journey.

Step 1

Sign Up for an Account and Complete KYC

First, sign up for an account and complete KYC on MEXC. You can do so on MEXC's official website or the MEXC App using your phone number or email address.
Step 2

Add USDT, USDC, or USDE to Your Wallet

USDT, USDC, and USDE facilitate trading on MEXC. You can buy USDT, USDC, and USDE via bank transfer, OTC, or P2P trading.
Step 3

Head to Spot Trading Page

On the MEXC website, click on Spot at the top bar and search for your preferred tokens.
Step 4

Choose Your Tokens

With over -- tokens available, you can easily buy Bitcoin, Ethereum, and trending tokens.
Step 5

Complete Your Purchase

Enter the amount of tokens or the equivalent in your local currency. Click Buy, and LONGLONG will be instantly credited to your wallet.
How to Buy LONGLONG (龙LONG) Guide

What can you do with LONGLONG

Owning LONGLONG allows you to open more doors in terms of just buying and holding. You can trade BTC across hundreds of markets, earn passive rewards through flexible staking and savings products, or leverage professional trading tools to grow your assets. Whether you are a beginner or professional, experienced investor, MEXC makes it easy to maximize your crypto potential. Below are the top four ways you can make the most of your Bitcoin tokens

Trading with Extremely Low Fees on MEXC

Buying LONGLONG (龙LONG) on MEXC means more value for your money. As one of the lowest-fee crypto platforms on the market, MEXC helps you reduce costs from your very first trade.

Spot trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker
Futures trading fees:
--
Maker
--
Taker

Check out MEXC's competitive trading fees

Furthermore, you can trade selected spot tokens with absolutely no fees via MEXC's Zero Fee Fest.

What is LONGLONG (龙LONG)

The name LONGLONG combines the symbolic meaning of the dragon in Chinese culture, draws inspiration from the “Dragon Meme” popular on Tieba and QQ Space around 2013, and plays on the homophone of “Long” meaning “bullish.”

LONGLONG Resource

For a more in-depth understanding of LONGLONG, consider exploring additional resources such as the whitepaper, official website, and other publications:

Block Explorer

People Also Ask: Other Questions About LONGLONG

How much will 1 LONGLONG be worth in 2030?
If LONGLONG were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around $-- by 2026, $-- by 2030, $-- by 2035, and $-- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential LONGLONG prices and expected ROI.
Page last updated: 2025-11-13 01:18:06 (UTC+8)

LONGLONG (龙LONG) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
11-12 23:21:00Industry Updates
Trading volume of meme coins on SOL and BSC chains declined today, with most maintaining narrow fluctuations within 6%
11-12 15:27:00Industry Updates
Altcoins Fall Across the Board, KDA Drops Over 59% in 24h
11-12 07:19:00Industry Updates
$411 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, mainly long positions
11-11 22:35:35Industry Updates
Base chain x402 ecosystem-related tokens fell broadly today, with PAY AI, PING and others dropping more than 20%
11-11 21:51:15Industry Updates
Current Mainstream CEX and DEX Funding Rates Indicate Market Return to Bearish Sentiment
11-11 12:21:32Industry Updates
$301 million liquidated across the market in the past 24 hours, both longs and shorts affected

Hot News

MEXC Joins Forces with Chiliz to Launch “CHZ Frenzy” Campaign with $1 Million Prize Pool

November 12, 2025

MEXC Foundation and TRIV Launch F.I.R.E Scholarship to Empower Indonesia’s Next Generation of Blockchain Innovators

November 12, 2025

MEXC Flip Fest Event Concludes with Over 200,000 Participants and 5 Million USDT in Rewards Distributed

November 12, 2025
View More

Explore More about LONGLONG

龙LONGUSDT (Futures Trading)

Go long or short on 龙LONG with leverage. Explore 龙LONGUSDT futures trading on MEXC and capitalize on market swings.

Trade LONGLONG (龙LONG) Markets on MEXC

Explore spot and futures markets, view live LONGLONG price, volume, and trade directly.

Pairs
Price
24H Change
24H Volume
龙LONG/USDT
$0.0001005
$0.0001005$0.0001005
-4.37%
0.00% (USDT)

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
Solana

Solana

SOL
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
UCN

UCN

UCN

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Checkmate

Checkmate

CHECK

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Archer Hunter

Archer Hunter

FASTER

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

VeriFarm

VeriFarm

VFARM

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

The Verdra

The Verdra

VERDRA

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

EDENA

EDENA

EDENA

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

DEGENFI

DEGENFI

DEGENFI

$0.0000000000063999
$0.0000000000063999$0.0000000000063999

+200.49%

LuckyMeme

LuckyMeme

LUCKY

$0.0000000000000317
$0.0000000000000317$0.0000000000000317

+50.95%

Audiera

Audiera

BEAT

$0.37561
$0.37561$0.37561

+8.64%

Non-Playable Coin

Non-Playable Coin

NPC

$0.019892
$0.019892$0.019892

+5.85%

Meteora

Meteora

MET

$0.4967
$0.4967$0.4967

+5.54%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.

龙LONG-to-USD Calculator

Amount

龙LONG
龙LONG
USD
USD

1 龙LONG = 0.0001007 USD