What Is 0 Knowledge Network (0KN)? 0KN is a next generation decentralized and incentivized metadata-private mixnet-based anonymous broadcast network with cryptographic security guarantees. 0KN is a decentralized privacy network infrastructure that is designed to preserve user anonymity in the face of an adversary monitoring the entire network and while assuming a fraction of all network servers are malicious. It leverages the next generation state-of-the-art mixnet based metadata-private anonymous broadcast Trellis. Where can I get more information about 0KN? https://000z.gitbook.io/0/ https://0101010011.xyz/0KN-Litepaper.pdf https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJGhcqlip3M&ab_channel=0KnowledgeNetwork What's the total supply of 0KN tokens? 10 Billions How much did 0KN raise in presales? Private Sale - 25 ETH Presale - 103 ETH Where Can I Buy 0 Knowledge Network (0KN)? 0KN is available for trading on Uniswap - https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0x4594cffbfc09bc5e7ecf1c2e1c1e24f0f7d29036&use=V2&chain=undefined

