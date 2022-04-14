0 Knowledge Network (0KN) Tokenomics
0 Knowledge Network (0KN) Information
What Is 0 Knowledge Network (0KN)? 0KN is a next generation decentralized and incentivized metadata-private mixnet-based anonymous broadcast network with cryptographic security guarantees.
0KN is a decentralized privacy network infrastructure that is designed to preserve user anonymity in the face of an adversary monitoring the entire network and while assuming a fraction of all network servers are malicious. It leverages the next generation state-of-the-art mixnet based metadata-private anonymous broadcast Trellis.
Where can I get more information about 0KN? https://000z.gitbook.io/0/ https://0101010011.xyz/0KN-Litepaper.pdf https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=DJGhcqlip3M&ab_channel=0KnowledgeNetwork
What's the total supply of 0KN tokens? 10 Billions
How much did 0KN raise in presales? Private Sale - 25 ETH Presale - 103 ETH
Where Can I Buy 0 Knowledge Network (0KN)? 0KN is available for trading on Uniswap - https://app.uniswap.org/#/swap?outputCurrency=0x4594cffbfc09bc5e7ecf1c2e1c1e24f0f7d29036&use=V2&chain=undefined
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of 0KN tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many 0KN tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralized control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
